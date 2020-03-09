PRINCETON — As the Princeton boys basketball team warmed up for practice on Monday, coach Robb Williams said that the Tigers will not be in awe of tonight’s opponent, the George Washington Patriots.
The winner of tonight’s Region 3 co-final game in Charleston will make the eight-school field for next week’s Class AAA state tournament.
George Washington (18-5) has won the championship not only of their ultra-competitive section in the Kanawha Valley, but also of the Mountain State Athletic Conference.
Princeton (16-8) is the runner-up from their section, after going cold in the final minutes of a 68-64 loss to Woodrow Wilson last Friday.
Williams said about the upcoming regional final, “They’re GW, and they’re always a state contender. And it’s at GW. So we know we’ll have our hands full … but if we come in there and play our ball, we can run with anybody. And that showed last week, as well.”
“The boys are certainly not in awe (of George Washington). Of course, nobody wants to have to travel, and to play a team like that on the road.
“There’s nothing more on the mind of these young men than going upstate. It’s been such a long time for Princeton (since the Tigers made the state tournament), and they would love to be that team to break that.”
He said about a state tournament appearance, “Nothing would please me more — for the boys. … It would mean a lot to them, and that’s why I do it.”
Patriots coach Rick Greene has run the GW program for 26 years and has racked up more than 400 varsity wins.
Asked about the hallmarks of Greene’s teams, Williams said, “Well, they’re all good. That’s the truth, they are. They’re all very fundamental, from what I understand. They move the ball exceptionally well … They’re very unselfish.”
The Patriots can rely on more than one shooter, a factor spotlighted in last week’s sectional championship contest when St. Albans tried a box-and-one defense to quarantine top point producer Mason Pinkett. George Washington made 58 percent of its shots, and William Gabbert stepped up for 22 points in George Washington’s 69-54 win.
Don’t look for a box-and-one from the Princeton defense. Williams said, “We’re going to do what we do. We’re going to do the same things that led us to the record we had, and the big wins we’ve had.
“We’re going to run our matchup zone; it’s a little different from their matchup zone,” he said. “We’re going to mix it up with some ‘man’ (defense).”
He said that the Patriots, despite being “very, very, very solid,” do not appear to have a “real big” team.
“They look a lot like a Greenbrier East,” he said. “That type of team. And we like to play against that type of team.”
Williams said Greene was interviewed on a radio show recently and described Princeton as a good team that is very physical.
“That’s what I want to hear,” Williams said. “I want us to be a physical, aggressive team.”
“We’re much more aggressive (than we were),” Williams said. “We’re going to be aggressive tomorrow night. We’re going to play our ball, and if we happen to get beat, we happen to get beat.
“But I’ve told (the team), I would much rather get beat (after) fighting hard than just rolling over and not playing. We’re going to play hard.”
The Tigers are one game from states, but remain disappointed about Friday’s outcome in Beckley.
“We gave the Woodrow game away,” Williams said. “We led the whole game, and at the end we weren’t hitting, the last couple of minutes, we didn’t hit shots. But we had great looks. It wasn’t anything that they (Woodrow Wilson) did, or any mistakes we made.
“I mean, for many years … we just made silly mistakes at the end of games. We didn’t do any of those things. We did everything right, except make the shots.
“Not to say that Woodrow’s not a good team. They certainly are; I’m not taking anything away from them. But they know, and we know, that we had that one to win.”
Junior Delathan Wilborn scored 30 points and senior Peyton Brown chipped in 14 against the Flying Eagles on Friday.
Princeton lost four starters from last spring’s squad, and Williams said, “At the first of the year, no one thought we would be any good. That’s just the facts.”
“These guys have really worked hard. Once they realized that it’s a team thing, and not one or two guys can do it alone against a good team … Once they realized that they’ve got to rely on the other guys, man, they’ve been exceptional.”
The seniors on his team have been the heart and soul of the Tigers.
“Their attitudes have been great. I’m certainly going to miss them,” Williams said. “I didn’t expect this much from them. They’ve surpassed what I thought they would do.”
Whether his squad wins or loses tonight, the coach said, “For them to come out and do what they’ve done so far, I couldn’t be prouder. I think, again, they have their eyes on the right prize.
“They’re not in awe. We’re going up there to win. We expect to win, just like we did at Woodrow. And the good Lord willin’, we’ll pull one off.”
