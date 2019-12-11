ROCKY GAP, Va. — Four players scored in double-digits for Princeton boys basketball as it flew sped past Bland County 80-52 Wednesday night.
The Tigers built a 24-3 lead after the first quarter with two of the Bears points coming on technical foul shots at the start of the game due to a dunk by Princeton during warmups.
Ethan Parsons was the top scorer for the Tigers with 21 points and he added eight rebounds. Peyton Brown added 17 points for Princeton which had a balanced offensive night.
Princeton had Brayden Quesenberry score 11 points and Jon Wellman chipped in 10 points.
Drew Hoge led Bland County with 13 points and Noah Paynde added 12 points.
Princeton heads on the road to play Westside Friday while Bland County travels to Narrows Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Richlands 71, Hurley 42: The Blue Tornado burst out to a insurmountable lead by scoring 24 points in the first quarter and continued to add on to beat the Rebels Wednesday night.
Lauren Earls led Richlands with 28 points which had a 14-point lead after one quarter. Earls added three assists and three steals.
In a balanced scoring game Alyssa Lee, Chloe Perkins and Ginger Short each had eight points while Ginger Short chipped in nine.
Hurley’s top scorer was Krista Endicott with 24 points and Jayda Davis had 14 points.
Richlands travels to Ridgeview Friday looking to remain undefeated.
LATE MIDDLE SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Glenwood 46, Peterstown 37: Glenwood varsity were propelled to a win Tuesday night behind 17 points from Nathan Blankenship.
Peterstown was led by 14 points from Dowdy.
Peterstown 27, Glenwood 26: One point was all that separated Peterstown middle school junior varsity and Glenwood Tuesday.
Peterstown was led by seven points from Roberts and Dylan Canterbury scored nine points for Glenwood.
Princeton 43, Bluefield 34: A 21-point scoring outburst from EJ Washington led Princeton past Bluefield (1-1) Tuesday night.
Bluefield was led by Kam Gore with nine points.
There is almost a week off for Bluefield before it hosts Graham Monday.
Princeton 42, Bluefield 32: Marquell Lowe led the Priceton middle school junior varsity team to a win over Bluefield Tuesday.
Tyquan Worth scored 12 points for Bluefield.
