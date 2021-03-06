PRINCETON — The Princeton boys basketball team worked on its defense for hour after hour in the preseason.
It showed on Friday night in the Tigers’ debut.
Coach Robb Williams’ squad led from start to finish, defeating the Westside Renegades 64-44 on the Coach Ralph Ball Court.
The visitors from Wyoming County were 15-for-50 from the floor overall, and nailed just two field goals in the third quarter.
Midway through the first period, Princeton (1-0) held a 9-2 lead after Westside (0-1) had gone 1-for-5 from the field.
“I didn’t expect us to come out with such energy,” Williams said. “I was very pleased with the defensive end.”
“They (Westside) didn’t shoot well, starting out, so we were able to jump out on them early and hold on to that lead.”
Princeton guard Jon Wellman said, “Our defense was great. I’d say that was the biggest thing that we did, was to play team defense.”
Alluding to Williams’ “special” defense, Wellman said, “We worked for weeks on that defense specifically.”
The plan included limiting the opponent’s offense to a single shot, which Princeton did seven times in the first quarter alone.
Early in the second quarter, Chance Hancock came off the Princeton bench and provided a kick to the offense. His second trey of the night gave the Tigers their first double-digit lead, 23-13.
Wellman said, “Chance came in and hit a couple of big 3s, and that really helped us get the offense going.”
The Renegades got untracked in the final two minutes of the first half, closing out the period with a 10-3 run.
Hancock hit his final 3-pointer with 3 seconds left but Daniel Reed quickly took Westside’s in-bounds pass and heaved the ball three-quarters of the length of the court and into the hoop at the buzzer to narrow the deficit to 33-26 at halftime.
Williams cautioned the Princeton team at halftime not to let up.
“They’re shooters,” he said of the Renegades. “They can light it up. ... We knew they could make a run, so we had to keep up that intensity.”
It worked. Neither side was particularly efficient on offense in the third quarter, but Princeton padded its lead to 42-30 at the end of the stanza.
In the final period, Princeton’s Garret Goins scored seven unanswered points and effectively put the game away via a dunk with two minutes remaining. On the other end, Wellman grabbed three defensive rebounds to limit Westside to one-and-done.
Williams credited the victory as “a team win” and noted, “We got second and third shots.”
“Westside’s always a well-coached team,” he said. “They’ve certainly got a lot of talent.”
Wellman finished with a symmetrical double-double of 16 points and 16 rebounds. Hancock chalked up 14 points, Lay Wilburn had 10, and Goins added seven points and eight rebounds.
Westside’s scoring leaders were Ethan Blackburn and Shawn Adkins with nine points each. Reed recorded eight points and seven boards. The Renegades made 9 of 11 free throws while Princeton was good on 14 of 24.
The opening night win, Wellman said, “is huge for us. It really helps us gain more confidence in our younger players. ... We worked as a team and we have confidence in each other now.”
Princeton’s next scheduled boys game is next Friday, again in the county seat, against neighboring PikeView High.
At Coach Ralph Ball Court
WESTSIDE (0-1)
Ethan Blackburn 4 0-0 9, Daniel Reed 3 0-0 8, Wesley Browning 0 0-1 0, Ethan Colucci 1 3-3 6, Shawn Adkins 4 1-1 9, David Bledsoe 1 2-2 4, Jax Cogar 1 2-4 4, Mickey Newsome 1- 0-0 2, Noah Lusk 0 2-2 2. Totals 15 9-11 44.
PRINCETON (1-0)
Garret Goins 3 1-2 7, Davon Edwards 0 3-4 3, Ethan Parsons 2 1-5 5 Chase Hancock 4 3-4 14, Lay Wilburn 4 2-4 10, Kris Joyce 3 2-3 9, Jon Wellman 7 2-2 16, Grant Cochran 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 14-24 64.
Westside.........9. 17. 7. 14. — 44
Princeton.......15. 18. 9. 22. — 64
3-point goals: W 4 (Blackburn 1, Reed 2, Colucci 1), P 4 (Hancock 3, Joyce 1). Total fouls: W 19, P 17. Fouled out: Blackburn. Technical foul: W. JV game: Princeton won 64-33.
