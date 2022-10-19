BECKLEY — Familiar foes will meet again for sectional championships.
The Woodrow Wilson boys and girls soccer teams both defeated Princeton on the first night of the Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 tournament Tuesday in Beckley. The boys came away with a 2-0 victory, and the girls followed with a 6-0 win to cap off a frigid night.
The wins set both teams up for sectional title rematches Thursday night.
The boys will look to avenge their only loss of the season, traveling to Fairlea to take on No. 1 seed Greenbrier East. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. The Spartans, who advanced with a 7-0 win over Oak Hill, defeated sectional No. 2 Woodrow (10-1-5) 2-1 on Sept. 15, also in Fairlea.
The girls, meanwhile, are the No. 1 seed and will host No. 2 Oak Hill on Thursday, also at 6:30 p.m. Oak Hill advanced with a 1-0 win over visiting Greenbrier East.
Woodrow (13-5-3) swept the season series from the Red Devils, 1-0 and 2-0.
The boys got both of their goals against Princeton (7-13-1) in the second half. They fired several shots at the Tigers in the first half but couldn’t get them into the net.
“I think that we probably could have scored on a couple of our chances,” coach Steve Laraba said. “We would have preferred to score early, but (Princeton) coach (Robbie) Fix and his staff put together a really good game plan and Princeton executed it well, especially in the first half.
“The second half, we talked to them about the things that we felt needed to happen so that we could get the win, and the boys did it. They took the things we talked about and applied it to the second half. I just thought it was a really good performance.”
The Flying Eagles broke through when Jack Grimmett was fouled and knocked in the penalty kick for a 1-0 lead in the 53rd minute.
The backbreaker came 11 minutes later when Jackson Quattrone nailed one from about 16 yards for a two-goal advantage.
Woodrow will look to defend its sectional title against Greenbrier East, the team it beat on PKs for the championship last season. The teams also went to kicks in the 2020 tournament, Woodrow also coming out on top.
“This is Year 3 in a row that we have met East in some form, and I know they are going to have a vocal crowd,” Laraba said. “They’re going to have something in store for us. They always do. It’s probably going to be a really good and probably a fun game for the neutral fan.”
Meanwhile, the Woodrow girls got four goals from senior Sophie Hall and eliminated Princeton (3-13-2).
Hall’s first two goals came in the first half, the first off an assist from freshman London Baker.
After assisting on Hall’s third goal early in the second, sophomore Mya Wooton put two of her in the goal. The second was assisted by Ama Ackon-Annan.
Hall’s final goal came with less than 20 seconds to play, assisted by Sydney Vaught.
Woodrow (13-5-3) defeated Princeton 6-0 and 5-0 in the regular season.
The Flying Eagles downed Oak Hill 3-1 last season for the sectional championship.
Thursday’s winners will play for the Region 3 title against the Section 1 champions next Thursday, Oct. 27, at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex.
The girls will play at 5 p.m., with the boys following 30 minutes after completion.
