PRINCETON — The distance between the home courts of the Princeton Tigers and the Bland County Bears is only a few miles apart, on either side of East River Mountain.
The span of the final score of their boys basketball showdown was considerably greater on Monday night.
The Tigers forced 23 turnovers and placed all five starters in double-figure scoring on their way to a 71-39 victory, their 10th in 15 games.
The theme of teamwork was emphasized again by the Princeton squad, which shot 54 percent from the floor and restricted Bland County to 17 field goals in 44 attempts.
Elathan Wilborn, a junior guard for Princeton (10-5), said, “We’ve just got to move the ball, and play as a team, because when we play individual ball, we play bad …
“But when we play team ball, we’re unstoppable.”
Wilborn put the first two points on the scoreboard with a drive to the hoop half a minute into the action. He ended the contest with 12 points, four rebounds and gritty defense.
Asked about his mindset at the start, he said, “It was to play defense, and just stay focused, and just not let them score easy shots — play aggressive and push the ball.”
The Tigers led for all but seven seconds of the game and held the Bears (11-4) scoreless for a five-minute span in the middle of the first half, gradually building a 35-23 halftime margin.
Princeton employed its full-court press at strategic times, and rotated fresh players onto the floor to apply renewed defense and to feed the transition attack.
Both teams executed their game plans fairly efficiently, while dashing at full speed and trying for the perfect series of passes to get to an open shot.
At the start of the second half, fans of both teams sat up a little closer to the edge of their seats when the Bears crashed the defensive boards and held the Tigers to 1-for-11 shooting from the field.
Three-pointers from Bland County’s Trey Harden and Noah Payne trimmed the home team’s edge to six, 35-29, in the first three minutes of the third period.
But Princeton again turned up its defense, and the visitors went more than eight minutes without a point. Seven times in that span, the Bears’ offense was one-and-done.
On the other end of the floor, Wilborn unleashed his favorite shot on two consecutive possessions, gliding along the baseline and pulling up for a graceful flip of the ball through the iron.
“I love doin’ that little floater,” he said. “That’s my go-to.”
Bears head coach Rich Hankins said, “Coming out for the second half, we had a chance. We cut that (lead) to six … and their pressure really affected us a little bit, and they got out in transition and got a couple of easy buckets.
“Before you knew it, that lead went to 14 or 15.”
Crediting Princeton, Hankins said, “They’ve got a solid team, they really do. They forced a number of turnovers.
“They’re well-schooled and well-coached, and they really get out in transition well.”
Ethan Parsons demonstrated that three times in the final quarter, dunking the ball after BC turnovers to the cheers of the home fans. Two of the three throw-downs came off assists by selfless playmaker Peyton Brown.
Parsons led all scorers with18 points and pulled off three of the Tigers’ nine steals. Brown, Brayden Quesenberry and Jon Wellman each had 10 points. Wellman also had eight rebounds and Grant Cochran hustled for three steals in the second half.
Dylan Havens led Bland County with nine points. Harden had six points and four rebounds; Gage Hankins had four rebounds and a pair of steals.
The Bears were 1 for 4 at the free throw line. Princeton shot 6 for 11 at the stripe.
Rich Hankins said, “We’re coming off a couple of really emotional wins against two really good opponents (Auburn and George Wythe). I figured we would have a little bit of a letdown.”
Looking ahead to Wednesday’s district contest with Fort Chiswell, the coach said, “My kids are in first place in our district, so we’re going to live to fight another day … . Hopefully we can regroup and get back to work and come out with a little bit more fire in our bellies on Wednesday.”
Princeton continues its homestand tonight on the Ralph Ball Court, playing Oak Hill.
