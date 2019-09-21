PRINCETON — Princeton could not knock off undefeated Charleston Catholic Saturday afternoon in a 2-1 loss.
The lone goal for the Tigers came from Nick Whittington off an assist by Dorian Webster.
Princeton is back on the field looking to turn around its two game slide with a match against Bluefield at 7 p.m. at East River Soccer Complex.
College Volleyball
BLUEFIELD, Va. — Coming off the first win of the season Bluefield College picked up a second victory in a 25-18, 25-13, 25-17 fashion over Emory & Henry College.
It was the first sweep of the season for the Rams who won on Thursday in a five set match.
Katie Kendrick was the top performer filling out the stat sheet with 11 kills, seven digs, three aces and three blocks. Running the offense was Kassidy Holloway who had 31 assists in the three sets.
The Rams defensive backbone was Leslie Flores who had 14 digs along with six kills and two blocks and Taylor Southerland had eight kills.
The first two sets saw Bluefield run out to an early lead and then hold the lead while in the third set the Rams fell behind but scored 17 of 19 points during the middle of the set to complete the sweep.
There were only six errors by Bluefield all match while they were very efficient on their kill attempts.
Bluefield heads on the road looking to continue the winning streak Tuesday against Milligan College.
Hole in One
PETERSTOWN — Bud Tolley hit a hole-in-one at Fountain Springs Golf Course earlier this week. Tolley collected his ace on Par 4 hole No. 1 off the gold tees. He made the 257 yard shot with his driver. Tim Lilly, Brian Staton and Fred St. John witnessed the feat.
