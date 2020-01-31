PRINCETON — Despite losing most of the scoring from last year and four of the five starters, the Princeton High boys basketball team is in a strong position heading down the stretch.
The Tigers have won 10 of their 15 games as the players are getting more comfortable with the new roles they have this year.
“Graduated four starters which is huge, all of my scoring other than Ethan (Parsons) and to come back this year and be 10-5 right now I couldn’t be prouder of the boys,” Princeton head coach Robb Williams said.
The final stretch of the regular season will be tough for Princeton with games against three teams that it has lost to already this season.
“We have a heck of an ending, we’ve got Capital, Huntington, Graham, Bluefield and Greenbrier East left on the schedule,” Williams said. “That is a murderous schedule and four of those six are on the road so that’s a pretty darn tough ending to the schedule.
After starting the season with eight wins in 10 games Princeton then dropped three straight before bouncing back with a pair of wins.
During the three-game skid, Princeton drifted away from how it had been unselfish on offense. The Tigers were also less aggressive with their pressure defense that otherwise constantly forced turnovers.
“When we play the basketball we can play we’re competitive with anyone, when we don’t we are not competitive with a lot of teams,” Williams said.
Parsons has been the top scorer for the Tigers this season with an ability to beat defenders off the dribble and rise above them in the post. He also uses his six-foot-four frame on defense shutting down the opponents’ top perimeter player.
“To handle a lot of the scoring that he does for us and be able to play pretty solid defense is a testament to him,” Williams said.
It will be a challenge tonight for Princeton when it plays PikeView in the Big Atlantic Classic at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center without Parsons.
“That’s going to be definitely a challenge for us, anytime any team is without a top scorer its a challenge so that will be interesting,” Williams said.
Stepping up will be point guard Peyton Brown who uses his speed all over the court.
He is a key piece of the pressure defense the Tigers employ intercepting wayward passes and orchestrating Princeton on offense.
“It is hard to find any guard in those two areas handling of the ball and passing that equal him in any school around here,” Williams said.
Behind Parsons and Brown there is a lot of depth for the Tigers with whoever is playing the best that game getting more minutes.
Williams has had a number of players step up throughout the season including Brayden Quesenberry, Delathan Wilborn and Brady Martin. Martin hit the game-winning three in a victory over Oak Hill December 30.
“We have a lot of guys that are very close to equal in ability and that’s been terrible for me as a coach and good for me as a coach,” Williams said.
Quesenberry has been playing well as of late with double figure scoring in each of the last two games while being a solid rebounder.
“The last couple games I’ve been very pleased with Brayden Quesenberry and he’s played exceptional,” Williams said.
With Parsons, Jon Wellman and Grant Cochran providing height for the Tigers Williams sees the team set in the post for the next few years.
Wellman is a sophomore who is continuing to develop each game while Cochran struggled for a period but the freshman has returned to form providing a big body in the post.
The challenging games to end the season including against sectional rival Greenbrier East will prepare Princeton for the postseason and Williams is hoping for a strong finish to the regular season season.
“If we could come out of the next six games with a .500 or better record we’ll be more than ready for the sectional, that’s for sure,” Williams said.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.