PRINCETON — It hasn’t been done often. But evidently, it can be done.
In spite of missing one of its starters outright and missing another for the majority of the game, the unbeaten Princeton boys basketball team upended visiting Woodrow Wilson 65-55 at Ralph Ball Court on Tuesday night.
“That’s a heck of a win for our program,” said Princeton head coach Robb Williams, who estimated more than 10 seasons have elapsed since the Tigers beat the Flying Eagles in basketball.
Princeton took to the floor without Jon Wellman, while the squad’s main ball handler — Delathan Wilburn — did not start and only managed to play six minutes in the second quarter. Wilburn was averaging 24 points per game for Princeton headed in.
Ethan Parsons scored 28 points to pace the Tigers (5-0) and stepped up to take on the primary ball-handling duties when Wilburn was on the bench. Parsons also stepped up to collect double-digit rebounds, as did Grant Cochran and Garret Goins.
“We were rebounding like machines tonight,” said Williams. “[Wilburn] had an average of 28 points over the last three games. But he was sick and could only play six minutes. To beat them, we had to play really well tonight.”
Princeton used its size advantage against the Flying Eagles (2-4), playing zone defense and dominating the boards. The Tigers also found ways to beat Woodrow Wilson’s vaunted press in spite of missing personnel.
“We committed a turnover here and there, but we were able to beat that press and box out. We played solid basketball tonight, that’s for sure,” Williams said. “Ethan handled the press for us. When the chips are down and [Wilburn] is out, we go to Ethan.”
Chase Hancock scored 14 points for Princeton.
Jace Colucci scored 15 points to pace Woodrow Wilson. Maddex McMillen added 11.
Mount View 47, MCA 34: Tony Bailey fired up 18 points to lead the Golden Knights past the Cavaliers at Princeton, on Tuesday night.
Jaylen Hall added 11 for Mount View and Kris Jackson, Justin Haggerty and Malaki Bishop scored six points apiece for the Knights (3-2).
Sam Boothe scored 20 points to lead MCA. Brian Lucas scored 11 points .
Mount View plays Montcalm at home on Friday.
Girls Games
Summers County 64, MCA 40: Tayor Isaac scored 21 points to lead the Lady Bobcats past the Lady Cavaliers in non-conference play on Tuesday night.
Gavin Pivont added 14 points for Summers County.
Karis Trump had 17 points to lead MCA. (7-3). Kayley Trump added 12.
MCA plays at River View on Thursday.
Late Girls Game
MCA 53, Teays Valley Christian 42: Kayley Trump scored 20 points to pace the Lady Cavs in a win over the Lady Lions. Jaala Maurer had seven points, eight rebounds for MCA.
Natalee Barnett had 16 points to pace Teays Valley.
Princeton 63, PikeView 40: Sadie Boggess scored 17 points, including four 3-pointers, in leading the Lady Tigers past the Lady Panthers, on Monday night.
Laken Dye added 12 points, Lauren Parrish scored eight and Reagan Southers chipped in seven.
Hannah Purdue scored 15 points. Hanna Harden added 10 and Ayonna Brown added eight.
Middle School
Middle School Boys
MCA 70, Teays Valley 33: MJ Patton had 26 points and 10 assists for the Cavaliers (8-3). Duke Testerman had 14 points, Gage Thompson had 12 points and nine rebounds and Eli Patton had 11 points.
MCA plays at Elk Valley Christian on Friday.
