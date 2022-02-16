PRINCETON — The Princeton boys basketball team rolled to a convincing 93-54 win over visiting Independence at Ralph Ball Court, on Wednesday night.
But it’ll probably be the last three Tigers games of the regular season that do the most to set the tone for the upcoming sectionals.
“Our section is a tough section and we respect everybody in it. We would like to get out of this section and see what we can do.” said Princeton head coach Robb Williams, whose team knocked down a dozen 3-pointers versus the Patriots on Wednesday.
Jon Wellman scored 14 of his 21 points in the second half. Chase Hancock added 17 points for the Tigers (13-4). Kris Joyce followed with 13 and EJ Washington 12. Joyce added 10 rebounds for the Tigers.
Michael McKinney scored a game-high 23 points for the Patriots (6-9). Carter Adkins finished with 14. Cyrus Goodson added nine points.
“We came out with energy. The last couple of games we didn’t have the same energy we had in our seven straight wins. Against Bluefield we came out flat in the first half and played better in the second. Kind of the same thing on Saturday with South Charleston. But tonight we came out with a lot of energy. We focused and played really solid basketball throughout. We didn’t have a letdown quarter at all,” Williams said.
The second consecutive COVID-affected season in a row has affected the Tigers like it has many area high school basketball teams. Princeton started out with 11 varsity players and are now down to eight players. Williams just moved a junior varsity kid up to the full-time varsity roster.
“From COVID to injuries to other things, we don’t have the same team, so we have to work on different lineups and other aspects. Something else that’s been really tough for us ... at Princeton we have one gymnasium. Our girls team has had to reschedule games, too, because of COVID. There are times when practice time is very, very limited for both of our teams, because the team of the other gender is playing. You lose rhythm. You can do shoot-arounds, but we typically don’t have the same amount of practice time and that makes it tough,” he said.
All difficulties aside, Princeton still has a lot to play for. So far the Tigers have two wins against Oak Hill, a win against Woodrow Wilson and they haven’t lost a game yet in Class AAA, Section 1.
“I’m hoping that we’re a No. 1 or at least a No. 2 seed [in the sectionals]. We hope to be a high seed and get to host some people and we’ll find out. We play Shady tomorrow, which is definitely no fun. We go to Woodrow Saturday and we go to Bluefield on Tuesday. The last three games are good games for us to get ready for sectionals. Those are tough teams ... you’ve got to beat those kind of teams to do anything if you’re lucky enough to go upstate,” Williams said.
Independence will visit Sissonville today while Princeton traves to Shady Spring.
At Ralph Ball Court
Princeton 93, Independence 54
PRINCETON (13-4)
Davon Edwards 8, Aidan Ash 2, Chase Hancock 22, Kham Hurte 9, Grant Cochran 2, Kris Joyce 14, EJ Washington 12, Gavin Stover 3, Jon Wellman 21.
INDEPENDENCE (6-9)
Cyrus Goodson 9, Logan Phalin 1, Michael McKinney 23, Carter Adkins 14, Corey Shumate 4, Dakota Bowling 3.
Princeton...............21 25 25 22 — 93
Independence.......11 15 12 16 — 54
Three-point goals — Princeton: 12 (Edwards 2, Hancock 3, Hurte 2, Joyce 2, Washington 2, Stover); I: 7 (Goodson, McKinney 3, Adkins 3, Bowling). Fouled out — none.
Mount View 48
Montcalm 34
WELCH — Tony Bailey scored 12 points in the Golden Knights’ win over visiting Montcalm.
Malaki Bishop added 10 points for Mount View.
Noah White scored 15 points for the Generals.
Mount View (9-6) plays Bluefield at the Brushfork Armory, on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.