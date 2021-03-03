PRINCETON — This year’s edition of the Princeton Senior High School varsity boys basketball team will be unusually young. It will also be unusually tall, from the standpoint of its head coach.
“We’re very young. This is the youngest team I’ve ever been associated with at the varsity level when I was at Bluefield or at Princeton. I’m dressing seven underclassmen on the varsity level, which is almost unheard of for me,” said Tigers head coach Robb Williams, whose squad opens the 2021 spring basketball season against Westside on Friday night at Ralph Ball Court.
“But we are very tall for any team I’ve had in recent times.
His senior nucleus is a solid one. Ethan Parsons (6-foot-3), who was one of the prime movers of last year’s 16-9 Tigers squad that didn’t exit the postseason until losing to George Washington in the regional co-finals, returns in the wake of a terrific senior football season that resulted in being named the 2020 Randy Moss Award winner. Garrett Goings and Lay-Lay Wilburn are also back in the house to provide senior leadership.
“My starters are going to be 6-3 Ethan Parsons, 6-4 John Wellman, 6-3 Goings. Lay-Lay is 6-foot or 6-0 1/2 at the two guard. And right now it looks like [sophomore] Kris Joyce at 5-11 1/2 at the point,” Williams said.
His next man off the bench is also rather young and rather big. Sophomore Grant Cochran (6-4, post) got to play some off the bench last season. His relative youth is also somewhat mitigated by how well he’s handled the pressure of two seasons starting at quarterback for the Tigers football team.
Some of the other youngsters on the team are brimming with potential, but it may take some playing minutes for the speed and physical nature of the varsity game to start registering.
“We’re athletic. Our fault is not going to be athleticism. And if you look down to the JV team, we have a lot of young talent at Princeton and I’m very pleased with that,” Williams said. “But what’s going to be tough is that they’re going to be thrown in the fire quickly.
Three of Williams’ players — Grant Cochran, Chase Hancock and Jordan Bailey — will also begin baseball when that season begins practice on March 15. Williams said he and Tigers head coach Austin Southcott are working together for the benefit of both squads.
“Any time I can allow them to go to practice or a game, I will certainly do that,” said Williams. “Those three players are solid baseball players as well. These are trying times, to be sure, but we don’t expect to lose them and we don’t expect baseball to lose them, either. We want the athletes over here to play both. We hope for it to work out and we expect it to work out.”
Williams figures the unusual nature of this late-starting hoops season will result in a lot of area teams being a bit off their usual playing rhythms.
“It’ll be interesting. My personal belief is that teams like myself, Bluefield, the Woodrow’s ... those aggressive defensive-minded, get-in-your-face running style teams are at a disadvantage with this COVID-19 because, at least in Mercer County, we couldn’t get in the gyms. And we couldn’t condition very well. As [Bluefield head coach Buster Large] said, you can put in a lot of work and do some good things, but you have such a short time to get it done, it makes it tough,” Williams said.
“It’s funny. Every day when we’re looking at them. At any given time somebody looks good, then the next day, not as good. That’s what you expect with youth. We’re going to have a long roster and that could help us if they develop well and they respond. They can really run up to 10 deep. But if they can’t handle the varsity pressure, it could make it tough on us,” Williams said.
“Top to bottom, this is probably the most skilled group I’ve had over here. It’s just that there’s a big difference between a freshman and sophomore versus a senior or even a junior, physically. They just so much stronger and maybe even a little faster as well. That’s going to be the task that they have to overcome,” he said.
