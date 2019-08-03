DANVILLE, Va. — The Princeton Rays took a one-run lead into the eighth inning but could not hold on in a 4-3 loss to the Danville Braves Saturday night at Dan Daniel Memorial Park.
A double and a walk by the Braves (17-27) tied the game before a second double scored the game-winning run.
The Rays (20-23) were in a winning position due to their pitching. P-Rays starting pitcher Christian Fernandez had his third straight start allowing two runs or less. He allowed two runs in six innings on five hits while striking out seven.
Nate Soria singled in the third and moved to second on a single by Jelfry Marte before Nick Schnell drove him in with a double. Marte was thrown out at home on the play.
The Rays added two runs in the fifth inning on a solo home run by Brett Wisely and Marte being hit by a pitch before Schnell’s second double of the game scored him.
Jake Guenther led the Rays with three hits while Soria and Schnell each had a pair of hits.
After a scoreless seventh inning of relief, Ryan Allain struggled in the eighth giving up the lead.
The series concludes today with first pitch at 4 p.m.
Johnson City 5 , Bluefield 4
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — A solo home run by the Johnson City Cardinals in the eighth inning was the difference Saturday night in a Bluefield Blue Jays loss at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
The Jays (21-22) took the lead in the top of the seventh on a solo home run by Joseph Reyes but the Cardinals (25-18) had an RBI single in the bottom half of the inning before the game-winning homer in the eighth.
A walk by Justin Ammons and a single by Miguel Hiraldo put two runners on base for Spencer Horwitz. The Jays top RBI man drove both Ammons and Hiraldo in with his 13th double of the season.
The Jays tied the game at three in the sixth when DJ Daniels tripled and scored on a single by Eric Rivera.
Sam Ryan got the start for the Blue Jays going a season-high five inning with two strikeouts giving up three runs on seven hits.
Horwitz led the Jays with three hits while Daniels and Leonardo Jimenez had two hits each.
Having lost the first two games of the series the Jays will look to salvage the final game today with first pitch at 5:00 p.m.
