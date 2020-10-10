GLEN DALE — The Princeton Tigers roared to nine first-half touchdowns and went on to dethrone the Monarchs of John Marshall High School 68-33 on Friday night, ruining homecoming night for the No. 10 team in the state’s triple-A ranks.
Grant Cochran, the Tigers’ sophomore signal-caller, completed 18 of 28 passes for 414 yards, breaking his own school record for aerial yards in a single game.
Princeton (3-2) entered the game ranked No. 15 in Class AAA, and never trailed at Monarch Stadium along the Ohio River.
Senior Amir Powell tallied five rushing touchdowns in the first half alone for Princeton, and wound up with 101 yards on the ground and 52 more as a pass receiver.
Cochran threw a pair of first-half scoring strikes to Josiah Honaker and another to Ethan Parsons. Parsons also negotiated a dazzling 28-yard interception return for a touchdown with 99 seconds left before halftime.
On Princeton’s first possession of the second half, Honaker scored on a 68-yard catch-and-run to create a 68-12 margin.
Justin Young led the Princeton defense with nine tackles, six of them for loss of yardage. The senior also kicked eight extra points. Eli Padgett had seven tackles, including four behind the line of scrimmage.
The visitors’ special teams contributed in big ways as well. Powell fell on a loose football after a block of a John Marshall punt attempt in the first quarter. Powell took the ball to the end zone from 4 yards out on the next play to set up a 35-6 Princeton lead at the end of the initial period.
In the second quarter, Padgett forced a fumble from Monarchs quarterback Derrick Derrow, and Young gathered in the ball, advancing it to the 15-yard line. Powell scored one play later for a 55-12 lead.
Dalton Flowers ran for 128 yards and scored once by ground and twice by air for John Marshall (4-2). The Monarchs claimed the final three touchdowns of the contest, but those points were not nearly enough to counteract their 56-point deficit early in the second half.
The Tigers claimed their highest point total since putting 69 on the board seven years ago against James Monroe High.
Princeton is scheduled to host an old rival, Woodrow Wilson, next Friday with a kickoff at 7 p.m. The Tigers will remain at home for the rest of the regular season.
At Monarch Stadium
Princeton………...35 27 6 0 — 68
John Marshall…..…6 6 21 0 — 33
First Quarter
P — Amir Powell 6 run (Justin Young kick), 10:50
JM — Dalton Flowers 57 run (kick failed), 10:15
P — Josiah Honaker 52 pass from Grant Cochran (Young kick), 7:55
P — Ethan Parsons 26 pass from Cochran (Young kick), 5:15
P — Powell 4 run (Young kick), 3:43
P — Powell 4 run (Young kick), 2:23
Second Quarter
P — Honaker 59 pass from Cochran (Young kick), 8:17
JM — Flowers 13 pass from Derrick Derrow (run failed), 5:54
P — Powell 1 run (Young kick), 3:20
P — Powell 15 run (kick blocked), 2:29
P — Parsons 28 interception return (Young kick), 1:39
Third Quarter
P — Honaker 68 pass from Cochran (kick wide), 9:15
JM — Derrow 1 run (Conor Fitzpatrick kick), 7:52
JM — Alex Burton 25 fumble return (Fitzpatrick kick), 7:42
JM — Flowers 14 pass from Derrow (Fitzpatrick kick), 1:05
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — P, Amir Powell 19-101, Brodie Rice 5-22, Ethan Parsons 1-7, Josiah Honaker 1-3, Grant Cochran 1-0, Team 1-3. JM, Dalton Flowers 14-128, Derrow 14-62, Alex Burton 11-86, Team 4-2.
PASSING — P, Cochran 18-28-414-4-0. JM, Derrow 6-13-49-1-1; Flowers 0-1-0-0-0.
RECEIVING — P, Josiah Honaker 5-207, Ethan Parsons 4-75, Carter Mechum 4-29, Powell 3-52, Padgett 1-15. JM, Bryce Rayl, 3-11, Flowers 1-13.
