BLUEFIELD — It is from one rivalry game to another for Bluefield High.
Last week it was against Graham who were dispatched 41-27 and this week it is Princeton for the 91st meeting between the two teams.
With a young team at certain positions the first game helped head coach Fred Simon learn what they could offer and what needs to be worked on.
“The mistakes we made whether it be fundamentally or just mentally we’ve tried to work on and correct so we’ve worked hard on it,” Simon said. “Hopefully we’ll improve some and that’s what you want to try to do from week one to week two.”
Junior quarterback Carson Deeb showed flashes of his potential when he was not being pressure by the G-Men defense. Receivers Brandon Wiley and Jahiem House combined for eight of the 11 receptions and three touchdowns.
JJ Davis only had 11 carries last Friday but showed why he will be paying Division I football next year with 206 rushing yards including two 80-yard touchdowns.
On the other side Princeton had a bye week and tonight will be the first game of the season for them.
Having the extra week allowed players to get healthy for this game, but the Tigers won’t have that week later in the season when most players are dealing with little injuries.
“We won’t have that bye week to heal up maybe later in the year, but for for this week we were able to get a couple of guys healthy that may have not played last Friday,” Princeton High head football coach Chris Pedigo said.
The extra week of practices has benefitted the Tigers on focusing more on what they need to improve on to eclipse last season’s one win and to beat the Beavers.
“It’s been beneficial because not having that first week, we’ve been able to focus more and then continue to work on what our game plan is going into Friday,” Pedigo said.
That bye week was very helpful for a Princeton team that will feature a number of young players at running back and linebacker along with one on offensive line who will be crucial for the team.
It has given the Tigers a second week of preparation for the Beavers and for the staff to figure out how to stop all the explosive players they will face tonight.
“We’ve been in two weeks of preparation for this particular team and we have a lot of young guys that are going to be out on the field,” Pedigo said.
In last year’s meeting the Beavers cruised past the Tiger 48-0 while holding them to negative rushing yards.
Davis rushed for over 100 yards in that game and after last week’s performance he could only need a few carries to cross that mark.
“We know that there’s a monumental task in front of us, but our kids are ready. We want to come out and compete, and compete at a high level,” Pedigo said.
The Tigers air raid offense is led by senior quarterback Ranson Graham. He threw for 2,013 yards and 14 touchdowns in his junior season.
One of his top targets will be Ethan Parsons who had one of the best summers that Pedigo has seen. The key will be if Graham can get the ball quickly before Bluefield’s Sean Martin and other pass rushers can reach him.
“If we proceed throwing the football like we do, we see some opportunities, but we have to be able to pass protect, and get the ball out quick, and try to take advantage of them,” Pedigo said.
The Beavers will have to improve on their tackling to prevent a short pass to a Tigers receiver turning into a big play.
“We’re going to have to tackle better in the open field when they hit those receivers, we’re going to have to cover better. I thought our coverage wasn’t bad its just we didn’t contain,” Simon said.
Bluefield struggled to sustain drives Friday only having two drives of six or more plays. The Beavers let the G-Men control possession with only six first downs.
“As long as we get the ball in the end zone whatever happens happens and we’ve got speed so we’re going to get some big plays this year, that’s the way its going to be,” Simon said.
If the Beavers score on every play then having long drives won’t matter other than to keep the defense off the field for more time.
Limiting the big plays for Bluefield is crucial for Pedigo and it can come from a number of players. At receiver House, Wiley and Isaiah Johnson can create big plays along with Davis in the backfield.
“We have to try to limit the big play, and they have it coming from wide receiver and running back. When you have those type of players on the outside and then you can put JJ in the backfield and let him be a dual threat with running the ball and catching the ball in backfield. It complements what they do well,” Pedigo said.
Bluefield dealt with cramps to different key players throughout the second half of last week’s game and struggled to move the ball.
For the Tigers they have to take advantage of the mistakes the Beavers commit and limit their own mistakes.
“If we can limit mistakes, and some first game jitters, I feel like we might have an opportunity to compete at a high level,” Pedigo said.
