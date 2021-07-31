PULASKI, Va. — The Princeton WhistlePigs scored four runs in the seventh inning — including home runs by Brady Day and AJ Jones — for a go-ahead that held up for a 7-4 Appalachian League victory over the Pulaski River Turtles at historic Calfee Park, on Friday night.
The WhistlePigs (26-20) picked up a game on the River Turtles (29-18) in the season-ending race for the Appalalchian League East Division title.
Day finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and Jones finished 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Nico Popa went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Princeton while Dylan Rogers had a double and Braeden Hinton and Cameron Uselton each collected RBIs.
Drew Conover (2-1) picked up the win in middle relief for the WhistlePigs after five innings’ work. He allowed four earned runs off two hits, striking out 11 and walking two.
Cameron Leary had a triple and two RBIs to pace the River Turtles. Ross Lovich and Garrett Rice each had doubles.
Ben Plumley (1-1) took the loss after giving up four runs off two hits, including the blasts by Jones and Day in the seventh.
Princeton faces Pulaski again tonight at Calfee Park. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.
Danville 5, Bluefield 2
DANVILLE — The Danville Otterbots pulled off a double steal to cap their three run sixth inning and went on to collect a 5-2 Appalachian League victory over visiting Bluefield.
Brayden Jobert and Michael Seegers had three hits apiece for the Ridge Runners, who rapped out 10 hits on the night yet only pushed two runs across.
Bluefield and Danville meet again tonight. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.
