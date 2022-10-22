BRIDGEPORT — The road was good to the Tigers this week.
Grant Cochran passed for 188 yards and three touchdowns and the Tigers toppled No. 5 Bridgeport 34-29 up in Harrison County on Friday night.
Dominick Collins led all Princeton receivers with six catches for 74 yards, including all three scoring catches. Brad Mossor had five catches for 64 yards and Nik Flemming had four catches for 31.
Brodee Rice rushed for 69 yards on 14 carries, including a pair of TD runs. Marquel Lowe rushed for 56 yards on seven jaunts, while Cochran rushed for a net 68 yards.
Zach Rohning led the Indians single wing rushing attack with 156 yards and two touchdowns while Phil Reed rushed for 80 yards, Charlie Brazier racked up 58 yards and Ty Martin racked up 38 yards. Bridgeport rushed for 327 net yards on the night.
Princeton plays Greenbrier East at Hunnicutt Stadium next week.
James Monroe 49, Liberty-Raleigh 6
GLEN DANIEL — The Mavericks unbeaten streak remained intact after a lopsided road victory over the Raiders.
Layton Dowdy completed four of six pass attempts for 116 yards and a touchdown. Eli Allen led the receiving corps with three catches for 99 yards. Cooper Ridgeway scored the touchdown on a 17 yard reception.
Ridgeway led the rushing attack with six carries for 145 yards and two touchdowns. Braydie Carr rushed for 59 yards and two touchdowns.
Hayden Parker had six tackles, including one for a loss. Chaz Boggs had an interception and returned it for a 50-yard touchdown. Hall had nine tackles, including one for a loss of six, and had a sack for a loss of six. Jacob Proffitt had six tackles, three for a loss of three.
James Monroe (8-0) plays Nicholas County at home next week.
Montcalm 12,
Meadow Bridge 6
MEADOW BRIDGE — The Generals collected a victory in overtime to remain unbeaten in the Class A ranks.
No further information was available at presstime.
Mount View 38, Tolsia 14
WELCH — Golden Knights quarterback Ryan Long rushed for a touchdown and passed for three more and Mount View rolled to a lopsided victory over visiting Tolsia.
Long had 209 yards passing in the first half alone.
Jaylen Hall scored two touchdowns for the Knights (3-5), including two rushing TDs and a touchdown reception.
Jonathan Huff had a pair of scoring catches for the Golden Knights
Mount View travels to Westside next week.
Grundy 42, Hurley 18
HURLEY — Payton Duty rushed for 142 yards and a touchdown in Friday’s loss to the Golden Wave.
Alex Duty scored three touchdowns for the Rebels, while quarterback Landon Bailey also scored a touchdown.
Hurley faces Montcalm at home next Friday.
