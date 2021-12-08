Princeton 49, Bluefield 32
BRUSHFORK — The Princeton girls basketball team picked up another victory against a local rival on Tuesday night.
The Lady Tigers hit six 3-pointers on their way to a 49-32 girls basketball victory over Bluefield at Brushwork Armory, on Tuesday night.
Sadie Boggess hit three trifectas on her way to a team-leading 17 points. Reagan Southers canned two treys and Kiley Connor popped another one from outside the arc. Maddie Stull added 11 points for Princeton (3-1) and Kalyn Davis added eight points.
Beyonka Lee scored 23 points to pace the Lady Beavers (2-1), who’ll play Tazewell at home on Thursday.
Princeton travels to Blacksburg, Va. on Thursday.
Princeton 49, Bluefield 32
PRINCETON (3-1)
Sadie Boggess 17, Maddie Stull 11, Kalyn Davis 8, Reagan Southers 6, Lauren Parish 3, Halie Gunnoe 3, Kiley Connor 1.
BLUEFIELD (2-1)
Beyonka Lee 23, A. Dowell 3, N. Hanley 3, C. Brown 1, M. Hayes 1.
Princeton………..17 10 7 15 — 49
Bluefield…………..5 10 11 6 — 32
3-point goals: Princeton 6 (Boggess 3, Southers 2, Gunnoe)
George Wythe 58, Graham 36
WYTHEVILLE, Va. — Hailey Patel fired up 22 points and the Lady Maroons held off visiting Graham in a non-conference tilt at home.
Maria Malavolti added nine points to pace George Wythe.
Elle Gunter scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the G-Girls (0-3).
Graham is slated to play John Battle at Bluefield State on Thursday. Junior varsity tips off at 6 p.m.
George Wythe 58, Graham 36
GRAHAM (0-3)
Elle Gunter 13, Ella Dales 8, Stella Gunter 7, Nathaly Du 3, Kassidy Austin 3, Emily Hampton 2.
GEORGE WYTHE
Hailey Patel 22, Maria Malavolti 9, Abby Berry 7, McKenzie Tate 5, Jordan Cannoy 4, Jasmine Faulkner 4, Camille Wolfe 4.
Graham…………..….6 9 6 15 — 36
George Wythe…….19 16 15 8 — 58
3-point goals: GW 4 (Patel 4), Gr (Dales, Du, Austin).
Boys Games
Princeton 53
Tazewell 20
TAZEWELL, Va. — Missing three players worth of depth, the Tigers opened their season with a 53-20 win over Tazewell at Tazewell Middle School.
Tigers Chase Hancock, E.J. Washington and Kham Hurte had to sit the opener out for medical reasons.
Kris Joys scored 15 points to pace Princeton (1-0). Devon Edwards and John Wellman scored nine points apiece. Nick Fleming added eight points.
Brody Patterson and Gideon Collins led the Bulldogs with five points apiece.
Princeton and Tazewell meet again on Dec. 17 in the Princeton Christmas tournament, in a 7:30 p.m. game following the PikeView Bluefield game. The opener tips off at 5:30 p.m.
Princeton 53, Tazewell 20
PRINCETON (1-0)
Kris Joyce 15, Devon Edwards 9, John Wellman 9, Nick Fleming 8, Grant Cochran 6, Koen Martin 2, Jared Watson 1, Aiden Nash 0.
TAZEWELL (0-2)
Brody Patterson 5, Gideon Collins 5, Sean Ray 4, Gavin Duty 4, Ethan Mills 2.
Princeton……..6 16 16 15 — 53
Tazewell……6 2 6 6 — 20
3-point goals: Princeton, Joyce 2, Edwards, Tazewell, Ray.
Mount View 55, MCA 43
WELCH — Tony Bailey fired up 19 points to lead Mount View over visiting Mercer Christian Academy in an opening night game at Ergie Smith Gymnasium.
Thomas Bell added 10 points for the Golden Knights (1-0). He also hauled in 10 rebounds.
Tanner Keathley scored 22 points to lead MCA (4-1). Sam Boothe scored 14 points and pulled down 10 rebounds.
Mercer Christian plays at Greater Beckley Christian Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
Mount View travels to play host team Chapmanville in the Chapmanville tournament on Friday. Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.