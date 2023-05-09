PRINCETON — The Princeton Tigers varsity baseball team begins postseason play today, traveling to Greenbrier East to face the Spartans in the opening round of the Class AAA
The Tigers (8-19) dropped both of their previous regular season meetings with Greenbrier East, but a win over rival Bluefield in the Coppinger and several close losses late in the regular season stretch could give the Tigers hope of rekindling their best work.
Their hottest stretch of the season was a 5-of-6 game win streak in late March.
Oak Hill plays at Woodrow Wilson in Tuesday's other sectional opener.
Win or lose, the fourth-seeded Tigers will find themselves traveling to face either the Red Devils or the Flying Eagles on Wednesday.
