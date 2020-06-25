PRINCETON — The Appalachian League season was supposed to have opened on Monday, but there is no sign of the Princeton Rays to be found at Hunnicutt Stadium this week. It’s beginning to look like they won’t be coming.
At least the Princeton Tigers baseball team has been getting some use out of the idled Appalachian League ballpark. Technically speaking, however, there is still no baseball being played there — or anywhere else in Mercer County, for that matter.
Princeton Senior High School head baseball coach Austin Southcott has been putting his returning players through a strict and regimented set of drills as allowed under the rules for reopening West Virginia schools and activities in the wake of the statewide coronavirus shutdown.
“Right now, we are doing this conditioning stuff on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays,” said Southcott, who would have embarked on his inaugural season as the Tigers’ skipper this past spring had not the coronavirus pandemic slammed the door on all spring sports seasons.
Baseball workouts for Princeton senior high officially began on Monday, June 15, which was the second week of West Virginia’s Phase I transition to reopening from the statewide coronavirus shutdown. This week’s drill sessions have actually been the most productive so far
“Last week we really only went once because the weather was awful. It rained all week and we could only be outside, so I think we only went literally one day last week,” said Southcott, a Princeton alumnus who played on the Tigers 2012 state championship team under former head coach Josh Wilburn.
The three-day-a-week sessions basically consist of agility and conditioning drills conducted while maintaining social distancing protocols. He breaks his squad into two groups to keep the numbers under the mandated maximum of 10 players per group.
It’s nothing that would sell a lot of peanuts and cracker jack to spectators.
In Phase I, players aren’t allowed to share equipment. There is no pitching nor catching nor batting practice. There is no taking infield. There is nothing that would constitute activity in which baseball players would typically engage.
“We’re not allowed to even touch a baseball right now,” the head coach said. “We’re only allowed to do non-sports specific activities. We can’t touch a ball. We can’t touch a bat. We’re not even supposed to touch a kid or be near one of them. It’s pretty strict right now. And it makes it tough, for sure.”
Southcott started helping the squad as an assistant coach under Wilburn in 2018, staying on as an assistant coach in 2019 under Josh Wyatt. He was slated to begin his inaugural run with the Tigers in a March 18 game at Hunnicutt Field versus Bluefield. On March 13, the first covid-related statewide spring sports postponement was issued.
Southcott has had a ton of experience in baseball. He was a pitcher and middle infielder in high school while during his college career at Concord University and West Virginia Tech he mainly focused on his pitching. He comes from a family of coaches.
But even with his background, he has no real frame of reference for what is going to get high school baseball back on the field moving forward.
“You get into a tough situation. You could try to disinfect the balls between plays — I’m talking about any sport at this point — or you could try to change out the balls between plays. But [in baseball] while the play is live, the ball is touched by multiple kids in the same. I don’t know what they’re going to do. Your guess is as good as mine,” Southcott said.
“I’ve got some family that are still playing college athletics. My sister is a college volleyball player and she was talking about how they were going to disinfect the balls and change balls between plays. But she said, ‘If the ball goes over the net six times, all of us are touching the ball during the play, so what’s the difference?’” he said.
As equipment sharing goes, players can be expected to not share their gloves with any other player. Catchers will obviously need to completely outfit themselves with their own catching gear — which many catchers, even in high school, do already. Southcott noted that, in high school, especially, there is often one bat that multiple kids want to hit with. Can it be adequately disinfected between batters? He has no idea.
“I don’t know how we’re going to get around this thing unless we just kind of open everything back up and try to go back to normal the best we can,” he said.
While the process that led to it is not entirely uplifting, baseball fans everywhere can now take heart that Major League Baseball has finally announced a limited, 60-game season in late July. Fans aren’t the only ones who will be paying close attention to what goes on in the majors. Coaches like Southcott are eager to see how the pros deal with playing the game while minimizing the chances of spreading COVID-19 among players and potential spectators.
“I don’t think its just major league baseball, I think it’s all pro sports. Everything right now is just my thoughts. I’d say they’ll let those sports be the guinea pigs here for a little while. You’ll have the NBA getting their little end of season thing going. And if MLB gets their thing going, I think a lot of colleges and the high school level will be using what happens in those [sports] to kind of move forward with their stuff,” Southcott said.
“Maybe if everybody gets tested right before the game and everybody is negative, what’s the issue of passing the ball back and forth if nobody has [COVID-19]? So maybe that’s something ... if they come up with more testing and quicker results, maybe, to test every kid before every game. It sounds pretty far-fetched, but maybe that will be an option,” he said.
“I really don’t know how any of this is going to play out. I just know it’s been a wild first year of coaching, for me,” he said.
