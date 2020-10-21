PRINCETON — When Princeton head football coach Chris Pedigo got the lowdown about the county schools’ decision to go to remote-only instruction though October 30, he was glad to hear it.
His gratitude wasn’t only due to the fact that the Tigers’ home football game with Lincoln County at Hunnicutt Stadium this Friday night is kicking off as planned.
“To be honest with you, this is a blessing in disguise. It’s easier to keep my kids in their groove,” said Pedigo, who lost a game last week due to administrative complications wrought by coronavirus concerns at Princeton Senior High School.
Pedigo is like many, if not most of the county’s high school athletic coaches. During the extended off-season, structured workout schedules proceeded largely without incident. Since school opened, however, practice and playing schedules have been regularly caught up in school-wide contact tracing headaches. This is in addition to the weekly-fluctuating COVID-19 metrics that determine the viability of match-ups from county to county in West Virginia.
All Mercer County Schools — including Bluefield, PikeView and Montcalm — are going to remote-only instruction. While their respective athletic teams are still subject to quarantines and cancellations on a case-by-case basis (Bluefield’s volleyball team is currently sidelined by a quarantine, for instance) the schools’ respective athletic programs are continuing to practice and play, when possible.
Pedigo believes it is far easier to keep his own players safe from the coronavirus within the highly-structured parameters of the Tigers’ clubhouse culture than it is to monitor and track all the random interactions and interpersonal contacts that occur during a normal school day.
“We’ve been doing this since June without any [COVID-19] problems. Since school started, it’s just been a snowball effect,” Pedigo said. “We’re thankful that we’re allowed to play — and we need to play — but it’s going to be a lot easier to manage now.”
Last week, the Tigers’ much-anticipated football game with Woodrow Wilson was lost due to a positive case of COVID-19 showing up at Princeton Senior High School. It wasn’t a mass outbreak by any means, Pedigo said, but the process of contact tracing is by nature time-consuming and a little bit frustrating.
“The contact tracing has been crazy. I’ve had players out. I’ve had coaches out. I’ve been out for a little bit. And it’s not just us ... Bluefield experienced the same thing the other night,” Pedigo said.
“We’re trying to do the best we can. Everybody is living in the same situation. We’ve lost some kids because of contact tracing ... they’re not sick. They’re not positive. But they’ve been around somebody who’s been positive. So we’re just trying to work with all that,” he said.
After all the contact tracing cycles finally sorted themselves out last week, the game with the Flying Eagles could technically have been played. But the process didn’t get completed in time to meet the deadline for releasing Woodrow to obtain an alternate opponent for Friday night.
“Last week was unfortunate. We’d been waiting for six or seven years to get Woodrow Wilson back on the schedule ... and for us to play each other. Sunday we were called off Monday due to contact tracing. We go Tuesday ... then they call us back off again. Thursday we were able to resume practice but on Wednesday at [1 p.m.] ... that’s when we cancelled the game for Friday because we were still under the impression we weren’t coming back,” Pedigo said.
“We were closed down two different times and we had to make the call. The administration and I made that call together. Then, it wasn’t three hours later that we were back on again,” he said.
Not being exposed to everyone in the school on a daily basis can only be a plus for athletes, the Tigers head coach said. Hopefully it will help to diminish the need for his players and staff to be repeatedly caught up in future contact tracing involving the entire school population.
Now that the Tigers have finally begun to assert themselves as a formidable football program, Pedigo said, the onus is on the Princeton players to take personal responsibility to avoid exposure that could keep them off the field, either individually or collectively.
“My biggest thing with our team right now ... I’ve told them that they might not be able to go out with their friends right now. We’ve been talking about that all season — but especially right now. The [transmission] rate being what it is, we’ve got to take care of ourselves. I tell them, ‘If you want to play football ... live in a bubble, man. Go to practice, go home and do your schoolwork and lets keep this thing going,’” he said.
The Tigers (3-2) look to take on Lincoln County (2-2) at Hunnicutt Stadium on Friday night.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Lincoln will face Princeton after having played Chapmanville on Tuesday night.
