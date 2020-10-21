Offensive linemen from the Princeton High School football team wait restlessly at the line of scrimmage while coaches confer with the officials during a lull in the action during the second game this season between the Bluefield Beavers and the Tigers, at Hunnicutt Stadium. Princeton missed a much-anticipated football game with Woodrow Wilson last week in the aftermath of a COVID-19 outbreak at the school but appear likely to move forward with plans to play Lincoln County at home on Friday.

