With district tournament play having begun on the Virginia side of the state line and several huge regular season match-ups taking place in West Virginia, Monday will be a big day for high school basketball in Four Seasons Country.
One of tonight’s most buzzworthy match-ups is the boys game between unbeaten Shady Spring (18-0) and Bluefield (17-3) at Brushfork Armory. The Tigers were the top-ranked Class AA team in the state coming into this week with wins over James Monroe, Liberty-Raleigh and Independence. The Beavers are No. 3 headed in with wins against Oak Hill, Princeton and Fairmont Senior. Shady edged Bluefield 73-70 in the first meeting at Shady Spring.
Another West Virginia boys game on the radar screen for tonight is Greenbrier East at Princeton. The Tigers (13-7) were ranked ninth in the Class AAA poll last week, but after dropping contests to Capital and Bluefield, should be looking to start the week on a dramatically upbeat note. The Spartans (6-8) are Class AAA sectional mates with Princeton and looking to recover some confidence with a win over a recently-ranked rival. The Tigers won 62-51 in the first meeting at Fairlea.
On the girls’ side, a serious yardstick game on the West Virginia side of the state line tonight is PikeView’s rematch with regional Class AA juggernaut Wyoming East at New Richmond. There will be no junior varsity game prior to this contest, so tip-off time has been set for 7 p.m. The Lady Panthers (13-8) fell 68-55 in the last meeting at Gardner.
The Lady Warriors (13-4) were ranked 10th in last week’s Class AA girls rankings; PikeView was ranked 10th.
Over in Virginia, the Southwest District girls tournament gets under way with satellite games. No. 5 Graham travels to No. 4 Richlands for a 7 p.m. matchup and No. 6 Tazewell makes the trip to Bristol, Va. to face third-seeded Virginia High.
First-seeded Lebanon and second-seeded Marion both take first round byes. The Lady Pioneers will face tonight’s Richlands-Graham winner in Wednesday’s 7:30 p.m. SWD semifinal at Lebanon High School. The Scarlet Hurricane will face the Tazewell-Graham winner at 6 p.m. at Lebanon.
Championship, Junior Varsity championship and consolation play is set for Friday at Lebanon.
In other girls tournament action in Virginia, No. 5 Bath County will play No. 4 Narrows in Pioneer District opener at William B. Patteson, Jr. Gymnasium tonight at 7 p.m. The winner will face Eastern Montgomery in the semifinals.
Looking to Virginia boys tournament action, the Southwest District bracket opens tonight with No. 5 Tazewell traveling to face No. 4 Lebanon at Lebanon at 7 p.m. and No. 6 Marion traveling to Bristol, Va. to face No. 3 Virginia High at 7:30 p.m.
Top-seeded Graham and second-seeded Richlands both take first round byes. The Blue Tornado will begin bracket play in Wednesday’s 6 p.m. semifinal game at Graham Middle School versus tonight’s Marion-Virginia High victory. The G-Men will face tonight’s Lebanon-Tazewell winner at 7 p.m.
Championship, Junior Varsity Championship and consolation play is slated for Friday at Graham Middle School.
In other Virginia boys tournament action, No. 2 Narrows opens Pioneer District play against No. 7 Highland at 6 p.m. at William B. Patteson Gymnasium. The winner will face either Craig County or Covington in the semifinals.
The Bland County boys opened Mountain Empire District tournament play with a 65-50 win over Galax. The Bears will return to action against Fort Chiswell at George Wythe at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Today’s High School Games
Monday, February 17, 2020
GIRLS GAMES
Tazewell at Virginia High (SWD Tourney), 6 p.m.
PikeView at Wyoming East, 7 p.m.
Graham at Richlands (SWD Tourney) 7 p.m.
Bath County at Narrows (Pioneer District Tourney) 7 p.m.
Richwood at Mount View, 7 p.m.
BOYS GAMES
Shady Spring at Bluefield, 7:30 p.m.
Greenbrier East at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Highland at Narrows (Pioneer District Tourney) 5:30 p.m.
Tazewell at Lebanon (SWD Tourney) 7:30 p.m.
