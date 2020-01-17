PIPESTEM — Isaiah Bowman poured in 18 points and Victory Baptist went on to collect a 49-31 WVCEA win at Pipestem Christian Academy on Thursday night.
Ben Ward added 12 points for the Saints and Caleb Bowen had 10 points.
Luke Rutherford scored 14 points to pace the Panthers (4-6). Nathan Sampson had 11 points and 15 rebounds.
Pipestem plays Seneca Trail at home on Monday. Tip-off is 5:30 p.m.
River View 49, Hurley 42: A career night from Freddie Dawson powered River View to a victory Thursday night.
Dawson scored 22 points along with nine rebounds and five steals to lead the Raiders (6-2). No other player scored in double figures for River View.
The Raiders dominated the glass with David Atkins grabbing 17 rebounds and 10 for Daniel Dobbs.
Hurley was led by Tyler Young with 17 points and 10 from Jonathan Hurley.
River View travels to Independence today.
Girls Games
Giles 67, James River 21: Ashlynn Mitcham fired up 24 points to lead the Spartans in a Three Rivers District rout of the Lady Knights in Pearisburg, Va.
Karsyn Reed scored 17 points for Giles (10-4). Gracie Merrix scored nine points and had eight rebounds for the Spartans, who had eight 3-pointers spread among five players.
The Spartans travel to Radford for a big district game on Monday night. Varsity tip-off set for around 7 p.m.
River View 44, Hurley 18: Emily Auville scored 10 points and the Lady Raiders collected an interstate victory at Hurley.
Kristen Calhoun score eight and Demi Lester and Madison Blankenship scored seven apiece.
RiverView led 37-2 at halftime.
Kristie Endicott scored seven for the Lady Rebels.
River View (8-3) are in the MLK Shootout at East Fairmont on Monday, playing Lewis County at 10 a.m.
Wyoming East 65, Bluefield 45: The Warriors jumped out to a 16-8 lead and never looked back, winning 65-45 over the Lady Beavers at New Richmond.
Skyler Davidson lead the way with a double-double performance of 17 points and 13 assists. She also grabbed five rebounds. Abby Russell also scored 17 points, 12 from three, and Hannah Blankenship added 14, also with 12 from three.
Jaisah Smith was the game-high scorer with 18 points, Jaylese Sims added 12 for Bluefield.
Wyoming East (8-3) hosts Oak Hill Monday at 7 p.m. Bluefield (4-8) hosts Westside Monday at 5:30 p.m.
