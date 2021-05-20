BLUEFIELD, Va. — Virginia High’s Ridley Little and Ellen Page pulled an upset in Wednesday’s Southwest District girls tennis doubles tournament at the Bluefield College courts, claiming the tournament title with their 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 championship round victory over Marion’s No. 3 seed, Ellen Woodard and Anna Addison.
It was the fourth-seeded Bristol duo’s second upset victory of the day, the first being a 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 win over Graham’s top-seeded team of Ann Gray Perdue and Laken Puckett in the semifinals. Woodard and Addison started the day with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Richlands’ fifth-seeded Morgan Goins and Lacy Blankenship in the morning’s opening round match.
In spite of Wednesday’s defeat, the Graham team of Perdue and Puckett will advance to the regional bracket by virtue of their regular season championship.
The Southwest District girls team tournament continues today at the Bluefield College courts.
Baseball
Bluefield 18, Westside 3
BLUEFIELD — Three pitchers and two catchers got workouots for the Beavers, who got 19 hits in a victory over the visiting Renegades at Bowen Field.
Ryker Brown, Hunter Harmon and Brandon Wiley combined their efforts in the three-hitter, with Harmon (1-0) picking up his first decision of the season in relief. Bryson Redmond and Caleb Fuller both spent time behind the plate.
Wiley went 3-for-5 while Brown and Fuller both went 3-for-4. Harmon went 3-for-3 and Gavin Lail went 2-for-2.
Steven Cook, who absorbed the pitching loss for Westside, had one of the Renegades’ three hits. Hunter Bailey and Spencer Kenney had the other two.
Bluefield (18-1) plays at Shady Spring today.
Softball
Bluefield 14, PikeView 2
GARDNER — Jordan Jones struck out seven and walked one as she tossed a three-hit road victory for the Lady Beavers .
“That’s probably the best game she’s thrown since I’ve been here,” said Bluefield head coach Barry Reed.
The Lady Beavers’ 14-hit attack gave her more than enough support to spare. Grace Richardson had a pair of doubles, Cara Brown had two hits with a triple, Anias Neal had two hits with a double and Gracie Rockness had a pair of hits.
Bluefield (10-4) will play at Princeton today.
