BLUEFIELD, Va. — The Graham boys basketball team has some extraordinarily gifted individual players this season, but the team concept continues to undergo refinement while piling up wins in this short, relatively happy regular season.
Three G-Men finished in double figures and two more flirted with it at the G-Men defeated Virginia High 71-46 for a Southwest District regular season sweep of the Bearcats on Tuesday night at Graham Middle School.
David Graves fired up 13 points for unbeaten Graham (11-0, 9-0 SWD). Nick Owens and Zach Dales scored 11 points apiece while Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw and Logan Simmons each chimed in with 11 points. Owens led the squad on the perimeter with three 3-pointers.
“We gave up a few extra rebounds the first quarter but I though that was one of the best second quarters we’ve played,” said G-Men head coach Todd Baker, whose squad has already clinched a home court bye to the SWD tournament semifinal round, which will be played next Friday, Feb. 5.
“We’re sharing the ball well. I was just really happy with the defense in the second quarter and the offense, actually,” Baker said.
Braxton Thompson hit four trifectas en route to 14 points to pace Virginia High. Jean Mulumba added 11 points.
“Our first didn’t get to play the fourth quarter at all. Their statistics are only for three quarters. We finally got to play all 15 kids and everybody got to play some. So it was a good night,” Baker said.
Graham will play county rival Richlands at home on Friday.
Graham 71, Virginia High 46
VIRGINIA HIGH
Michael Arena 4, Ethan Scales 1, Ajaani Delaney 6, Dalton Taylor 6, Caleb Russell 0, Aquenini Martin 2, Royal Washington 2, Blake Lombardi 0, Braxton Thompson 14, Jean Mulumba 11, Davarion Mozell 0,
GRAHAM (11-0, 9-0)
Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw 9, Ben Morgan 2, Brayden Surface 2, Nick Owens 11, Zach Dales 11, Brennan Salyers 3, David Graves 13, Cade Roberts 6, Caleb Morgan 1, Logan Simmons 9, Nic Knowles 4, Eli Sarver 0, Jamin Ni 0, Ethan Lambert 0, Aaron Jackson 0.
Virginia High ....... 14 6 13 13 — 46
Graham..................18 24 20 9 — 71
3-point goals: Virginia High 5 (Taylor, Thompson 4). Graham 6 (Owens 3, Dales, Salyers, Simmons )
Girls Game
Virginia High 64, Graham 30
BRISTOL, Va. — Maria Wilson and Madison Worley exploded for 18 points apiece and the Virginia High girls basketball team collected a SWD victory over visiting Graham.
Diana Spence added 11 points for Virginia High, who swept the G-Girls in district regular season play.
Elle Gunter scored 17 points and grabbed 16 rebounds for Graham. Emily Hampton and Stella Gunter collected five rebounds apiece.
Graham’s upcoming Wednesday game with George Wythe was canceled. The G-Girls will return to wrap up regular season play at Richlands on Friday.
Virginia High 64, Graham 30
GRAHAM
Stella Gunter 7, Savanna Howery 2, Emily Hampton 4, Elle Gunter 17, Mallory Brown 0, Ja’Nise Lanier 0, Sidney Lester 0, Meah Roberts 0, Lacey Stevenson 0.
VIRGINIA HIGH
Mary Catherine Wilson 4, Bre Owens 2, Aly Wright 2, Maria Wilson 18, Addie Ratcliffe 6, Diana Spence 11, Madison Worley 18, Kaitlyn McFarlane 2, Kloe Leonard 2.
Graham..................11 10 5 4 — 30
Virginia High...... 21 14 17 14 — 64
3-point goals: Graham (none), Virginia High 5 (Wilson 2, Spence 3).
Late Monday Boys Games
Graham 60, Marion 38: David Graves scored 19 points to pace the G-Men in a SWD boys road win over the Scarlet Hurricane on Monday night.
Nick Owens added 13 points for Graham.
Grant Williams scored 12 to lead Marion.
Richlands 72, John Battle 61: The Blue Tornado exploded in the fourth quarter to take command for good in a non-district victory over the visiting Trojans.
Cade Berry scored 24 to lead Richlands and Luke Wess added 22 points.
Zach Smith scored 17 points to pace John Battle while Caden Moorefield and Noah Ratliff added 13 points apiece.
Parry McCluer 47, Narrows 35: The Fighting Blues clinched the Pioneer District’s top seed with a home court win over undermanned Narrows.
Spencer Hamilton scored 17 points to pace Parry McCluer (4-1, 2-0).
Derek Johnson scored 10 points to lead Narrows. (4-2, 0-2).
Late Monday Girls Games
Parry McCluer 57, Narrows 37: Katie Claytor scored 15 points to lead the Blues to a road game over the Lady Wave that clinched the Pioneer District’s top seed for Parry McCluer (3-1,2-0).
Grace Henson scored 14 points and Anna Claytor chipped in 12.
