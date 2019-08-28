PRINCETON — Laken Dye scored four goals and the Princeton girls soccer squad opened their 2019 campaign with 7-1 win over Mercer County rival Bluefield at Everette K. Bailey Field in Princeton on Tuesday night.
Dye scored one of her goals off a corner kick, Abbey Osborne assisted one Dye goal and the remaining two were unassisted.
Dye assisted a goal from Kaya Houghland. Taryn Bailey added an unassisted goal for the Tigers (1-0) and Osborne added another unassisted goal.
Kellan Tabor scored the lone goal for the Lady Beavers (0-1),
Princeton had 22 shots on goal for the night. Bluefield had eight shots and Princeton goalkeeper Sadie Boggess had two saves.
The Tigers face Shady Spring in Beckley on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
PikeView 0, Shady Spring 0: Pike View had 27 shots on goal to Shady’s 6 but the outcome resulted in the Panthers’s third consecutive tie of the 2019 season.
Kobey Taylor-Williams led the PikeView (0-0-3) assault with nine shots on the night. Panthers goalkeeper Dylan Blake had five saves on the night.
PikeView plays Bluefield at East River on Thursday. Kickoff is 5:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Northwood def. Tazewell
TAZEWELL — Nancy Jo Roberts had three kills, 13 service points, five digs and eight assists to lead the Panthers to a 25-13, 25-14, 25-17 non-district win at Tazewell.
Northwood’s Hayleigh Snodgrass had nine kills.
Alexa Boardwine led the Bulldogs (0-2). She had a kill, an assist, six digs and one service ace. Hayley Myers had seven digs and three service points.
Tazewell plays Princeton at home on Thursday. Junior varsity match starts at 5 p.m.
Richlands def. Grundy
GRUNDY — Mackenzie Osborne had nine kills to lead the Lady Blue Tornado to 25-12, 25-21, 23-25, 25-13 in a non-district volleyball match at Grundy.
Osborne also had five aces and one block. Lauren Earls had 14 assists, three aces and 13 digs for Richlands (1-0) and Kaitlynn Baldwin had 23 digs and two aces and Ginger Short had nine kills and two aces.
Skylar Stiltner had 34 digs for the Lady Wave (0-1). Emma Deel had seven kills, two blocks and three aces and Kennedi Plymal had 13 kills and two aces.
Grundy plays J.I. Burton today at Grundy. Junior varsity match starts at 6 p.m.
