PRINCETON — Laken Dye hit a goal off a Kenzie Shoemate assist in the first 20 minutes of play and the Tigers buckled down on defense to hold out for a 1-0 win over Woodrow Wilson at Everette K. Bailey Field, on Tuesday night.
It was a rare moment of victory for the Tigers (4-2) over their closest Class AAA sectional rivals/
“I’d say it’s been five or six years since we beat Woodrow. I can’t remember the exact date,” said Princeton head coach Michelle Dye.
The Flying Eagles bombarded the Tigers with 19 shots on the night, calling for a gut-check performance on the part of Princeton goalkeeper Sadie Boggess. The sophomore had 10 saves on the night, including several acrobatic stops en route to the clean sheet.
“It was just a high intensity, very competitive game. We had six girls back on defense and those girls just played a great game tonight and were able to shut them down,” she said.
It was Boggess’ second shutout of the year.
Princeton had five shots on the night but made the most of its opportunities.
The Tigers play at Capital in Charleston on Saturday. Kickoff is set for noon.
Boys Soccer
Princeton 5, Riverside 2: Princeton boys defeated Riverside 5-2 in a WVSSAC Class AAA sectional boys soccer game at Quincy.
Cade Brown had two goals and two assists for the Tigers (3-3-1). Cody Hall had two goals and one assist. Nick Whittington had a goal.
Jeffrey Gordon had one assist and Logan Metz had one assist.
Ashton Burgess had seven saves on the night for Princeton.
The Tigers return to action against Greenbrier East in another sectional game on Thursday at Everette K. Bailey Field. Kickoff at 7:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Richlands def. Grundy 3-0: Kristen Hedrick hammered out nine kills and sent over five aces and the Lady Blue Tornado rolled to a 25-23, 25-17, 25-23 non-district victory over the Lady Golden Wave at Richlands High School.
Carson Richardson lofted 16 assists for Richlands (4-0), adding four kills and nine digs, with two blocks and two service aces. Katlynn Baldwin had 18 digs and Ginger Short had six kills.
Jessi Looney had 11 kills and 12 digs to pace Grundy. Emma Deel had eight kills and seven blocks, Skylar Stiltner had 20 digs and Alexa Fiser distributed 11 assists.
River View def. Bluefield 3-0: Kristen Calhoun and Emily Auville led the Lady Raiders to a 25-19, 25-12, 25-8 sectional volleyball win over the visiting Lady Beavers at Bradshaw.
Calhoun had four kills and two service aces for River View (3-1) while Auville had five kills and three aces.
Sheridan Calhoun, Sierra Garlic and Jenna Atwell all three had solid service runs for River View, who plays at Twin Valley tonight.
Football Game Changes
Montcalm High School’s football game at Buffalo High School has been moved from Friday to Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.