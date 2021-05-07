RICHLANDS, Va. — Tazewell’s John Davis picked up a win in relief and the Bulldogs baseball team opened its season with a 16-7 win at Southwest District rival Richlands on Thursday night.
Davis, who came on for starter Gavin Duty in the fourth, helped his cause at the plate by going 4-for-4 and three RBIs.
Bryce McCall went 2-for-5 and Caleb O’Neal went 3-for-5.
Dylan Brown went 2-for-3 for the Blue Tornado and Colton Keen went 2-for-4. Bo Tarter (0-2) absorbed the loss on the mound.
Richlands plays Virginia High at home today. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.
Tazewell 16, Richlands 7
Tazewell........000 960 1 — 16 14 2
Richlands......002 040 1 — 7 10 5
Duty, John Davis (4) and McCall. Bowen Tarter, Colton Keen (5) and Gillespie. W— Davis (1-0). L— Tarter (0-2).
Bluefield 14, Liberty 3
GLEN DANIEL — Carson Deeb put in three innings for the win and the Beavers put the bullpen to work in a seven-inning road game with the Raiders.
Deeb (5-0) struck out four, Hunter Harmon and David Rockness got some work in the middle and Gavin Lail came out to whiff the last three batters in the seventh.
Brandon Wiley went 3-for-4 with four RBIs, including a three-run homer in the third inning. Kerry Collins went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Ryker Brown and Tyler Lambert both went 2-for-5/
Bluefield (11-0) is slated to face Honaker at Bowen Field at 4:30 p.m., today, looking to take on Graham afterward — weather permitting.
Bluefield 14, Liberty 3
Bluefield.........403 011 5 — 14 14 2
Liberty............002 001 0 — 3 2 3
Carson Deeb (4K), Hunter Harmon 2h, 2r, 1k, (3), Davis Rockness (6), Gavin Lail struck out last three (7) and Redmond. T. Yearego, C. Gray (2), I. Atkins (5), S. Pennington (7) and A. Petrie.
W— Deeb (5-0). L— Yearego. HR — Brandon Wiley (third, two on).
Boys Soccer
Graham 5, Marion 4 (OT)
EAST RIVER — A penalty kick by Ben Morgan at the 2-minute mark of the first overtime period settled a SWD boys soccer showdown between the G-Men and the Scarlet Hurricane, which was led by impressive Titus Hannula.
Graham initiated scoring with a Zach Dales goal at the 32 minute mark off an assist by Carter Nipper. Hannula answered three minute later off an assist by Hunter Starkey. Hannula got through for an an unassisted goal at the 17-minute mark, putting Marion ahead 2-1.
Two minutes before halftime, Graham got a tying goal two minutes before halftime on Ben Morgan’s corner kick to Brayden Surface.
With less than a minute left in the half, Hanlula scored a gain to take a 3-2 lead into the break.
At the 21.5 minute mark in the second half, Surface scored off another Morgan corner kick to tie it 3-3.
Morgan scored a minute later off an assist by Cameron Thomas, seemingly putting the G-Men in the drivers’ seat.
But Hannula again came through for the Hurricane again, scoring on a PK less than 10 minutes remaining for a 4-4 tie that held up for the duration of regulation. play.
Graham had 15 shots on goal to Marion’s 10. Graham goalkeeper Nic Knowles had seven saves while Marion’s Maddox Blevins had 10 saves.
The G-Men (2-0) meet Virginia High on Tuesday at East River.
