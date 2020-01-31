SHADY SPRING — Cole Chapman scored 24 points to pace unbeaten Shady Spring past visiting PikeView 85-44 in boys basketball action on Thursday night.
The Tigers proved a handful, even though they were again without injured star guard Tommy Williams.
Luke LeRose added 18 points for Shady while Grayson Shepherd added 10.
Cameron Ellis put up 14 points with six rebounds for the Panthers, Tyler Meadows added 11 points and Kobe Taylor-Williams scored seven. Peyton Meadows scored five points.
PikeView plays Princeton in the AAA bracket of the Big Atlantic at 5:40 p.m. at the Armory in Beckley tonight. The winner and the loser will play either Huntington or Capital on Saturday.
Narrows 57, Eastern Montgomery 47: Matthew Morgan scored 20 points and Logan Conley added 17 points and the Green Wave picked up a Pioneer District win at Elliston Va.
Cole Shepherd scored 12 for the Mustangs.
Narrows (10-4, 6-2) plays at Parry McCluer at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Girls Games
University 63, PikeView 53: A second half comeback from the Lady Panthers came up short Thursday night in the Big Atlantic Classic at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
University built a 10-point lead at the half and PikeView (10-7) cut it to four after the third quarter but was unable to complete the comeback.
Hannah Perdue led the Lady Panthers with 20 points off the bench while Hope Craft and Laken McKinney both scored in double figures. Craft scored 14 while McKinney had 12 and 10 rebounds.
The scoring load for University was carried by Ashten Boggs with 31 points and 10 rebounds. Mallory Napolillo added in 12 points and seven rebounds.
University shot 44.9 percent from the field while PikeView made 37.5 percent of their shots.
PikeView will play Spring Valley at 2 p.m. today in the Big Atlantic Classic.
Bluefield 49, Oak Hill 29: Jaisah Smith went off for 31 points and the Lady Beavers put out the Red Devils’ fire in a Thursday night road trip.
Summer Brown added five points for Bluefield, which has won seven of its last eight games. Beyonka Lee added four points. Jaylese Sims had three.
Samiah Lynch scored eight points to pace Oak Hill.
Bluefield (8-8) plays St. Albans at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the old Bluefield High School Gymnasium.
Tazewell 50, Fort Chiswell 41: Lexi Herald scored 14 points to lead the Lady Bulldogs in a non-district win over the visiting Pioneers.
Raelle White added 10 points for Tazewell and Brooke Rowe had seven point.
Kaelynn Goforth scored 16 points for Fort Chiswell and Ashley Roark added 10 points.
The Lady Bulldogs (6-12) play Graham at home tonight in a quad at Tazewell Middle School.
