RICHLANDS — Victoria Blankenship had nine kills and two service aces to lead the Richlands volleyball team to a 25-8, 25-9, 25-9 Southwest District opener with county rival Tazewell at Richlands High School gym.
Carson Richardson lofted 13 assists for the Lady Blue Tornado (6-0, 1-0). She also had eight service aces and seven digs.
Lauren Earls distributed eight assists, also coming up with eight digs, six kills and three aces. Kristen Hedrick had six kills and six aces.
Alexa Bordwine had four kills, nine digs and two service points to pace the Lady Bulldogs.
Richlands faces Marion on Tuesday at home.
Golf
Princeton wins again: The Princeton High School golf team’s three seniors paced the Tigers in a four-team match at Pipestem Golf Course.
DJ Bailey, Nathaniel Bailey and Logan Coburn each shot a half-round score of 39, giving Princeton a winning team total of 117. They shared co-medalist honors.
PikeView finished second with 154. Jakeb Coalson led the Panthers with a 46.
Greater Beckley Christian finished third with 156, led by a 47 from Ezra Drumheller.
Grace Williams of Liberty-Raleigh carded a 55.
Princeton plays in a five-team match at the Greenbrier on Tuesday. That will be the final regular season match of the season.
The regionals will be a full round match held at Pipestem on Sept. 30.
