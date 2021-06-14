RICHLANDS, Va. — Bayleigh Allison struck out 10 Richlands batters and walked none as she led visiting Central-Wise to a 5-1 Region 2D softball tournament victory at Rhonda Blevins Field, on Monday.
Allison allowed four hits in the seven-inning affair, not getting any breathing room until a four-run Lady Warriors rally in the top of the sixth inning. She helped her own cause with a triple.
Lexie Baker had a double for Central Wise, which advances to face the winner of today’s game between Virginia High and John Battle.
Erica Lamie absorbed the loss for the Lady Tornado, keeping Richlands in the game until things went awry in the sixth.
Arin Rife, Gillian Guerriero, Isabella Dye and Morgan Smith each collected hits for the Lady Blue Tornado. Rife scored the lone run, driven in on a RBI groundout by Alissa Whitt.
Richlands wraps up the year at 10-5.
Central Wise 5, Richlands 1
Wise Central...........000 014 0 — 5 4 1
Richlands................010 000 0 — 1 4 0
B. Allison and E. Sturgill. Erica Lamie, Arin Rife and Alyssa Lee. W— Allison. L — Lamie.
Boys Soccer
Graham 5, John Battle 0
EAST RIVER — Ben Morgan scored four goals and the G-Men rolled to a dominating win over visiting John Battle in Monday’s Region 2D boys soccer quarterfinal at East River Soccer Complex.
Morgan scored three of his goals in the first half. Jamin Ni added a goal for Graham. Carter Nipper had three assists
The G-Men had 15 shots to the Trojans’ two. Graham goalkeeper Nic Knowles had two saves and the clean sheet.
The G-Men plays Lebanon at East River at 6 p.m., on Wednesday.
Lebanon beat Union 6-0 on Monday night to advance to the semis.
Richlands 5
Wise Central 2
RICHLANDS, Va. — The Blue Tornado defeated the aggressive Warriors 5-2 in a Region 2D boys soccer tournament quarterfinal match at Ernie Hicks Stadium.
Corbin Singleton had two goals for Richlands, one with an Ethan Shreve assist. Gray Queen also had two goals, one assisted by Singleton and the other by Shreve.
“Defense played a heck of a game,” said Richlands boys soccer coach Lloyd Morgan. “I thought the offense did a fine job, too.”
Shreve also collected a goal for Richlands (10-3).
Shane Vencill had nine saves in goal for the Tornado.
Richlands will travel to Gate City to play the Blue Devils in Wednesday’s semifinal round. Match starting time is TBA.
Girls Soccer
Union 5, Graham 3
EAST RIVER — Isabella Blagg scored three of the Lady Bears’ five goals and Union pulled an upset at East River Soccer Complex in Monday’s opening round of the Region 2D girls soccer tournament.
Emma Hemphill and Kyndra Horner each added goals for Union, which advances to face the winner of tonight’s match between Marion and top-seeded Wise Central.
Hannah White had two goals for Graham (7-5). Reagan Ramsey also scored a goal for the G-Girls. Mallory Brown had an assist on one of White’s goals .
The loss was a disappointment for the G-Girls, but the overall arc for the program remains upbeat. Of this season’s roster of 20, 16 players are slated to return for 2022.
“We had a couple of injuries at the end of our season ... two of our seniors ... so that kind of hurt us. That was hard on the team and hard on those girls,” said first year G-Girls head coach Brittany Gaines.
“I found some underclassmen that really stepped it up today. And all my goals today were scored by sophomores, today. That’s exciting to look forward to for this year and even the year after,” she said.
Baseball
Charleston Catholic 11 James Monroe 1 (5 inn.)
CHARLESTON — Irish pitcher Jacob Hufford struck out seven and walked none as he hosted a 3-hit victory over the visiting Mavericks in the first game of the Class A, Region III baseball series at Charleston Catholic.
Hufford helped his cause at the plate, going 2-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored. J.W. Armstrong also went 2-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored for the Irish, who’ll travel to Lindside today for the second game of the best-of-three series. Thomas Rennie went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Gannon Morris went 2-for-2 with a double and Liam McGinley went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Andrew Hazelwood picked up the loss for James Monroe, giving up 11 runs on 13 hits, striking out four and walking two.
Peyton Witt and Jeffery Jones both doubled for the Mavericks, with Jones driving in the lone run. Brendan Hale and Peyton Witt each collected hits.
Charleston Catholic 11
James Monroe 1 (5 inn)
James Monroe...........000 10 — 1 3 2
Charleston Cath......102 17 — 11 13 2
Hazelwood and Ridgeway. Hufford and Tawney. W— Hufford. L— Hazelwood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.