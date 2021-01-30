RICHLANDS, Va. — Jaylyn Altizer scored 13 of her game-high 16 points in the second half and the Richlands girls basketball team wrapped up regular season play with a 38-31 come-from-behind victory over visiting Lebanon at Richlands Middle School, on Saturday.
The Lady Blue Tornado (8-5, 7-3 SWD) clinched a No. 3 seed to next week’s Southwest District tournament and are slated to open against Tazewell at home in Tuesday’s opening round.
Altizer also had three steals and two assists for Richlands, which trailed 23-11 at the half.
Denissa Ball had 11 rebounds and three blocked shots to go with her five points. Addison Hurst hauled in eight rebounds.
Lauren Boothe scored eight points to pace Lebanon and Alivia Nolley added seven points.
Richlands 38, Lebanon 31
LEBANON
Morgan Varney 6, Alexis Horne 3, Alivia Nolley 7, Emily Musick 6, Lauren Boothe 8.
RICHLANDS (8-5, 7-3)
Logan Lewis 3, Chloe Perkins 1, Addison Hurst 2, Jaylen Altizer 16, Denissa Ball 5, Rachel Rife 2, Erica Lamie 9.
Lebanon.............8 15 4 4 — 31
Richlands..........3 8 15 12 — 38
3-point goals: Lebanon (Nolley, Musick 2, Boothe), Richlands (Lewis, Lamie 3).
Late Girls Games
Richlands 34, Graham 25: Addison Hurst scored nine points to pace the Lady Blue Tornado in a defensive-oriented win over the G-Girls on Friday night.
Elle Gunter scored 11 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Graham (2-12), also nabbing four steals. Mallory Brown also had four steals for the G-Girls.
Graham (2-12) is tentatively slated to play at Lebanon in SWD tournament play on Tuesday night.
Narrows 68, Bland County 47: Madi Mann poured in 25 points and the Lady Wave collected a home court win over their Wolf Creek rivals at William B. Patterson Gymnasium, on Friday night.
Mya Robertson scored 15 points for Narrows (3-6) and Alyssa Bishop scored 10 points and pulled down 10 rebounds.
McKenzie Tyndall scored 22 points for the Lady Bears. Emma Townley scored nine and Chessie Tyndall and Randi Dillow added eight points apiece.
Narrows, which was slated to play at Lord Botetourt on Saturday, opens Pioneer District tournament play versus Eastern Montgomery at Narrows. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m.
Late Boys Game
Bland County 49, Galax 40: Drew Hoge scored 17 points and Trey Compton pumped in 16 points and the Bears handled the Maroon Tide in a Mountain Empire District game at Rocky Gap, on Friday.
Bland County (6-2, 3-2 MED) hit seven 3-pointers collectively on the night.
Eric Bagley scored 15 points to pace Galax.
