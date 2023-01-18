RICHLANDS — Annsley Trivette blew up for 30 points to lead the Richlands girls basketball team to an 83-34 Southwest District win over visiting Tazewell on Tuesday night.
Addy-Lane Queen added 15 points for the Lady Blue Tornado (12-1). Arin Rife added 13 points and Erica Lamie added 11 points.
Maddie Day scored 18 points to lead the Lady Bulldogs.
Richlands is headed for a big SWD showdown at Marion on Friday. Tazewell plays at Graham on Tuesday.
Marion 67
Graham 48
MARION, Va. — Ella Moss exploded for 31 points to lead the Lady Scarlet Hurricane to a SWD victory over the visiting G-Girls.
Ella Dales pumped in 19 points to pace Graham (2-10). Ny’Asia Hanley had 12 rebounds to lead the G-Girls on the boards.
Graham plays PikeView at home on Friday. Marion hosts Richlands on Friday.
Twin Valley 44
Grundy 28
GRUNDY, Va. — Heileigh Vencill scored 21 points to lead the Lady Panthers to a Black Diamond District win at Grundy.
Vencill distributed five assists to go with her points. Rayne Hawthorne rounded up 11 rebounds to go with her eight points for Twin Valley. Haylee Moore had six points and eight rebounds.
Jessie Looney led Grundy with 12 points — including her career 1,000th point for the Lady Golden Wave, which she scored on a free throw in the first quarter.
BOYS BASKETBALL
James Monroe 76
Summers County 46
HINTON — Collin Fox poured in 29 points and the Mavericks ran off with a big win over the next-door neighboring Bobcats.
Eli Allen scored 14 points for defending Class A state champion James Monroe (12-2).
Brandan Isaac scored 10 points for Summers County and Duke Dodson contributed eight points.
The Bobcats travelto face Midland Trail on Friday.
The Mavericks gear up to face Class AA Bluefield at Brushfork Armory on Friday.
Graham 58, Marion 51
MARION, Va. — Markel Ray scored 14 points and the G-Men collected a 58-51 SWD victory at Marion.
Conner Roberts added 11 points for Graham (4-4) and Jamel Floyd contributed 10.
Reid Osborne scored 14 points to pace the Scarlet Hurricane.
Graham takes on Oak Hill Academy Red tonight at Graham Middle School. Junior varsity begins at 5:30 p.m.
