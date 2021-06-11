RICHLANDS, Va. — The Richlands boys soccer team guaranteed its appearance in the Southwest District tournament finals, defeating Lebanon 2-0 at Ernie Hicks Stadium, on Thursday night.
The Blue Tornado will face Graham at East River Soccer Complex in a 6 p.m. championship game tonight.
Colton Hartsock and Gray Queen each scored a goal for Richlands.
Goalkeeper Riley Keen recorded the clean sheet for the Tornado.
Lebanon will face Virginia High in a consolation game at Lebanon Middle School at 2 p.m. today.
Girls Soccer
Va. High 2, Graham 1
BRISTOL, Va. — The Lady Bearcats defeated the G-Girls in Thursday’s SWD girls soccer tournament championship match at Sugar Hollow Park in Bristol, Va.
Virginia High will head into Region 2D play next week with a tournament title to go with its SWD regular season crown.
Softball
Lebanon and Richlands recheduled to today
LEBANON, Va. — Thursday’s Southwest District softball tournament showdown between the Lady Pioneers and the Lady Blue Tornado was postponed due to inclement weather.
The game has been rescheduled to be played today at Lebanon High School at 6 p.m., weather permitting.
