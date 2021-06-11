Gray Queen...

Richlands’ Gray Queen (1) moves the ball upfield while dogged by a pair of Lebanon players during Thursday’s Southwest District boys soccer tournament semifinal game at Ernie Hicks Stadium, in Richlands, Va.

 Photo by Emily Ball

RICHLANDS, Va. — The Richlands boys soccer team guaranteed its appearance in the Southwest District tournament finals, defeating Lebanon 2-0 at Ernie Hicks Stadium, on Thursday night.

The Blue Tornado will face Graham at East River Soccer Complex in a 6 p.m. championship game tonight.

Colton Hartsock and Gray Queen each scored a goal for Richlands. 

Goalkeeper Riley Keen recorded the clean sheet for the Tornado.

Lebanon will face Virginia High in a consolation game at Lebanon Middle School at 2 p.m. today.

 Girls Soccer

Va. High 2, Graham 1

BRISTOL, Va. — The Lady Bearcats defeated the G-Girls in Thursday’s SWD girls soccer tournament championship match at Sugar Hollow Park in Bristol, Va.

Virginia High will head into Region 2D play next week with a tournament title to go with its SWD regular season crown.

 Softball

Lebanon and Richlands recheduled to today

LEBANON, Va. — Thursday’s Southwest District softball tournament showdown between the Lady Pioneers and the Lady Blue Tornado was postponed due to inclement weather.

The game has been rescheduled to be played today at Lebanon High School at 6 p.m., weather permitting.

 — Contact sports@bdtonline.com

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you