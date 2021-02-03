RICHLANDS, Va. — Luke Wess, Cade Berry and Sage Webb came across big-time for the Richlands boys in Wednesday’s opening round of the Southwest District boys basketball tournament, leading the Blue Tornado to a 60-44 win over Virginia High.
Wess and Webb both had 12 points apiece for Richlands (6-5), with Webb having 10 assists and five steals and Wes going 6-for-6 at the free throw line. Berry scored 10 points, plus adding some rebounds and assists. Brody Wess added eight points and Ethan Shreve added eight poits. Drew Simmons also had some good hustle plays that made a difference.
Davarion Mozzell led Virginia High with 10 points.
The Blue Tornado play at top-seeded Graham in Friday night’s tournament semifinal game at Graham Middle School. Game start is set for 6 p.m.
Auburn 51, Bland County 50: Ethan Millirons scored 13 points and Michael Royal scored 12 to lead the Eagles past the Bears in the opening round of the Mountain Empire District boys tournament.
Millirons hit a late 3-pointer to put Auburn up 51-50. A comeback effort by Bland County rimmed out
Michael Royal added 12 for Auburn.
Trey Compton scored 15 points to lead Bland County. Dylan Havens added nine points and Drew Hoge added eight.
The Bears ended their season at 6-4 overall.
Girls Games
Bland County 43, Galax 32: McKenzie Tindall led the Lady Bears with 13 points and 13 rebounds in a Mountain Empire District girls basketball tournament first round game at Rocky Gap, Va.
Katelyn Hall had 12 points for Bland County (3-9) and Randi Dillow had 10 points. Emma Townley added eight points.
Saige Leonard scored 10 point to pace the Maroon Tide.
Bland County advances to play top seed George Wythe tonight at George Wythe in 6 p.m. game.
Tazewell 63, Richlands 59: The Lady Bulldogs staged an upset over the Lady Tornado in anSWD opening round shocker. No more details were available at press time.
