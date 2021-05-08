RICHLANDS, Va. — Richlands baseball team mounted a five-run rally in the seventh inning to upend perennial Southwest District powerhouse Virginia High at Richlands, on Friday night.
Trailing 6-2 headed into the bottom of the seventh inning, Gavin Cox got the party started with a single and Jake Altizer followed with another.
Virginia High relief pitcher Bryson Meredith (0-1) delivered four straight walks and Bowen Tarter rapped into an RBI fielder’s choice..
Tarter tagged up and tried to score on Collin Richardson’s subsequent fly ball to right, but Virginia High right fielder Isaac Berry gunned Tarter down with a no-bounce throw to the plate.
Drew Simmons ultimately ended the suspense with a walk-off hit to right field.
Cox went 2-for-3 for the Blue Tornado. Benjamin Hale (1-0) picked up the win in relief, his first of the season. Over three innings he gave up two earned runs on four hits, striking out three.
Richlands (1-2) plays at Chilhowie today at 1:30 p.m. The Blue Tornado will return home Tuesday for a Southwest District game with Marion.
Richlands 7, Virginia High 6
Virginia High.......001 032 0 — 6 8 0
Richlands............100 010 5 — 5 8 1
Taylor, Mulumba (5), Bryson Meredith (7) and Weaver. Collin Richardson, Benjamin Hale (5) and Tarter, Gillespie (5). W— Hale, 1-0. L- Meredith, 0-1.
Bluefield 21, Honaker 3
HONAKER, Va. — Kerry Collins and Carson Deeb split time on the mound while the Beavers rode a 19-hit attack to victory at Honaker.
Collins (4-0) gave up three runs in the bottom of the first inning, but righted the ship and pitched three more shutout frames before handing the hill over to Deeb in the fifth. Collins allowed four hits over four innings, striking out seven and walking none. Only two of the three hits he allowed in the first inning were earned.
Collins led the Bluefield hit parade, going 3-for-5 with a home run, a triple and three RBIs.
Bryson Redmond went 3-for-5 with an RBI and a double, Deeb went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, Hunter Harmon went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs and Tyler Lambert went 3-for-4 with a triple and a double.
Bluefield (12-0) plays at Woodrow Wilson, on Monday
Bluefield 21, Honaker 3
Bluefield............425 90 — 21 19 1
Honaker.............300 00 — 3 4 3
Kerry Collins, Carson Deeb (5) and Bryson Redmond. T. Hubbard, J. Horne (3), E. Justus (5) and D. Barrett. W— Collins, 4-0. L— T. Hubbard. HR, Collins (second, one on).
Softball
Bluefield 15, Montcalm 0
BLUEFIELD — Jordan Jones and Cara Brown took turns in the circle for the Lady Beavers for a four-inning win over the visiting Lady Generals.
Both pitchers threw two innings apiece and combined for three strikeouts, allowing only one hit.
Gracie Rockness went 3-for-4 with four runs for Bluefield (5-3). Abbie Richardson went 3-for-4 and Gracie Richardson scored three runs.
Bluefield plays River View Monday at home. They travel to Mount View on Tuesday, returning to face Shady Spring at home on Wednesday and then taking on Princeton at home on Friday.
Bluefield 15, Montcalm 0 (4 innings)
Montcalm.........000 0 — 0 1 5
Bluefield...........312 9 — 15 10 0
N. Sigmon and Williams. Jordan Jones, Cara Brown (3) and Grace Richardson. W— Jones, 4-2. L — Sigmon.
Girls Soccer
Virginia High 4 Richlands 2
BRISTOL, Va. — Maria Wilson scored three goals leading the Virginia High girls soccer team in a 4-2 victory past Richlands, on Friday.
Mary Katherine Wilson, who distributed assists to Maria Wilson on two of her goals, also found the back of the net for the Lady Bearcats.
Virginia High (2-0) plays at Graham on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.