TAZEWELL, Va. — Lauren Earls had seven kills, distributed eight assists and delivered eight service aces in a 25-16, 25-9, 25-16 Southwest District volleyball match at Tazewell Middle School, on Tuesday night.
Earls also had six digs for the Lady Blue Tornado, who were bedecked in pink as were the Lady Bulldogs in recognition of the game’s status as a Susan G. Komen Volley For the Cure event.
Setter Carson Richardson distributed 17 assists for Richlands, also coming up with nine digs. Kristen Hedrick had eight kills and three service aces and Mackenzie Osborne had seven kills and five service aces.
Alexa Boardwine had 20 digs to lead the Tazewell back line, also slipping in three kills. Jansen Meade had 26 digs and an assist, Hayley Myers had 16 digs and two service points and Payton Harvey had 10 digs and a kill.
River View def. Van 2-0, Westside 2-1: The River View volleyball team dispatched Van 25-20, 25-9 and then collected a 19-25, 25-21, 28-26 win over the stubborn Renegades in a tri-match at Clear Fork.
Against Van, Sheridan Calhoun had five service aces, Kristen Calhoun had six kills and Chloe Mitchem had four kills and Sierra Garlic had five assists. Against Westside, Kristen Calhoun delivered 12 kills, Sheridan Calhoun had nine kills, Amber Crabtree had four digs and Garlic had 13 assists.
River View (15-5) plays Man and Logan in a tri-match at Man.
High School Golf
Wheeling Park led the Class AAA team standings, Fairmont Senior sat atop the Class AA team leaderboard and St. Mary’s led the Class A team standings after the first day of play in the WVSSAC state golf championships played at the Jones Course at Oglebay Golf Resort in Wheeling.
Brooke’s Ryan Bilby led the Class AAA individual standings with a first round score of 74. Washington’s Ethan Hardy was two strokes behind the lead and Noah Seivertson led Wheeling Park (245) with a third place round of 76.
Princeton’s David Bailey is at 31st overall with a first round score of 96.
Shady Spring’s Todd Duncan leads the Class AA individuals with a first round score of 72. Wyoming East’s Ethan Bradford and Grafton’s Caden Moore are both 10 strokes off the lead at 81.
River View’s Aaron Addair is tied at 10th with an 87.
In Class A individual play, Webster County’s Rigel Wilson leads the field after carding an 80. Gavin Fox of Ravenswood is three strokes back at 83 and Blake Lewis of Parkersburg Catholic is tied for third with Williamstown’s Xaivier Caruthers, both of who turned in 84s.
Second round play continues today at Oglesbay Golf Resort.
PikeView to show off new soccer fields: PikeView High School will show off its new bermuda grass soccer field surfacing at a boys and girls doubleheader slated for play on Thursday, at Gardner.
A ceremony recognizing the resurfacing project will be held before the games.
The Panthers boys squad will play Pocahontas County at 5 p.m. followed by a 7 p.m. game between the PikeView girls and Pocahontas County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.