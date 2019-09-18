PRINCETON — Laken Dye collected her third hat trick of the 2019 girls soccer season, leading the Princeton girls soccer team to a 4-0 win over visiting Shady Spring at Everette K. Bailey Field in Princeton.
Dye scored two of Princeton’s goals in the first half, initiating scoring with a solid shot inside the box off a Kaya Houghland assist. Dye scored the second goal unassisted to make it 2-0 at the half.
Houghland scored an unassisted goal about eight minutes into the second half. Dye capped scoring with another goal off a Houghland assist with 27 minutes remaining in the match.
Goalkeeper Sadie Boggess had five saves for Princeton en route to her second clean sheet of the season.
Princeton had 21 shots on the night. Shady goalkeeper Abbie Culicerto had 10 saves.
Princeton (5-2-1) plays at Sissonville Thursday at 6 p.m. On the following Monday, Princeton and Bluefield will play one another at East River Soccer Complex. The girls will play at 5:30 p.m. and the boys will follow.
Bluefield 9, Wyoming East 2: Taylor Papa and Kellan Taylor had three goals apiece and the Lady Beavers rolled over top of the visiting Warriors at East River Soccer Complex.
Presley Parris, Carman Watkins and Emily Ward each added goals for Bluefield.
Boys Soccer
PikeView 8, James Monroe 1: Gage Damewood, Kaleb Dunn and Jonathan Mitchell scored two goals apiece and the Panthers tore up the Mavericks in a sectional matchup.
Ryan Pennington and Cole Christian added a goal apiece for PikeView (3-1-4).
Damewood and Pennington had an assist apiece.
James Monroe scored on a penalty kick.
Dylan Blake and John Begley had seven saves apiece splitting time in goal for the Panthers.
PikeView plays Poca at home on Thursday — the team’s first game of the season on the school’s new resurfaced soccer field. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Richlands def. Twin Valley 3-0: Victoria Blankenship had seven kills and six service aces to lead the Lady Blue Tornado to a 25-18, 25-12, 25-17 non-district win over the visiting Lady Panthers.
Outside hitter Mac Osborne had 10 service aces for unbeaten Richlands (5-0).
Carson Richardson distributed 13 assists and came up with 11 digs, serving up a pair of aces. Katlynn Baldwin had 16 digs and Lauren Earls sorted out 10 assists to go with her five kills.
The Lady Blue Tornado faces Tazewell at home on Thursday. Varsity match starts at 7 p.m.
Grundy def. River View 3-0: Jessi Looney had nine kills and 11 digs, two blocks and three aces to lead the Lady Golden Wave to a 25-15, 25-17, 26-24 win over River View.
Kennedi Plyman had seven kills and six aces for Grundy (4-4), Emma Deel had eight kills and a block and Alexa Fiser had 13 assists and Maddie Yates had seven assists.
Emily Auville and Chloe Mitchem had four kills apiece for the Lady Raiders (5-2). Sheridan Calhoun had six aces and Sierra Garlic had five aces.
Grundy plays Twin Valley at home on Thursday. River View travels to Hurley on Monday.
Golf Match
Princeton golfers win again: The Tigers golfers collected another match win on Tuesday, coming out on top of a six-team match at Pipestem. Princeton finished with 199 and Midland Trail was its closest competitor with 138. Bluefield High School was third with 142.
Logan Coburn was the medalist with a 37, followed by DJ Bailey (40) and Samvat Yadav (42) and Tyler Gallagher (42).
Ryan Purdue led the Beavers, individual with a 39, Boo Fuller (47).
Jakob Coalson of PikeView also shot a 47.
Princeton plays Woodrow Wilson, Greenbrier East, PikeView and Bluefield on Thursday at Pipestem.
Late Girls Soccer
Bluefield 7, Shady Spring 1: The Bluefield girls soccer team rebounded from a lopsided loss to Oak Hill last week with a 7-1 victory over the Tigers on Monday.
Taylor Papa and Kellan Tabor scored three goals apiece for the Lady Beavers, with Presley Parris adding one goal.
In the loss to the Red Devils, Bluefield scored its lone goal off an Oak Hill own goal that Kendra Jenkins sent in.
