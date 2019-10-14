ST. ALBANS — Princeton High School girls goalkeeper Sadie Boggess recorded 10 saves and the Tigers picked up a 2-1 win at St. Albans on Monday.
Laken Dye initiated scoring for Princeton off an assist by Kristlynn Addison.
Gammie Burress scored the second goal for the Tigers (8-8-1), finishing off a pass by Maddie Blankenship.
Serena O’Neil broke the scoring drought for St. Albans. Red Dragons goalkeeer Emma Parsons had 12 saves.
Princeton returns to action at Spring Valley on Wednesday.
The Tigers will begin sectional play next Tuesday, Oct. 22, at home against Woodrow Wilson. Kickoff time TBA.
Golf
Graham golfers finish third at state: The Graham golf team finished third overall in Monday’s VHSL Class 2 state golf championship held at the Virginia Tech Golf Course in Radford, Va.
Graham shot 338 as a team in the 18-hole event with Ben White leading the team with a 79. Brayden Surface turned in an 82, Alex Ramsey carded an 85 and Alex White shot an 89.
Virginia High finished second with a team score of 337, eight strokes behind unsurprising team state champ Radford.
Volleyball
Graham Volley For the Cure: Graham will play the Richlands volleyball team in a Volley For the Cure match on Wednesday, October 16 at Graham High School. JV begins at 5:30 p.m.
