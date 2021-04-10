PRINCETON — The Princeton girls basketball team geared up for the upcoming sectionals with a come-from-behind 58-51 win over the Winfield Generals on Saturday night on the Coach Ralph Ball Court.
Sadie Boggess sank three treys on her way to 17 points for the Tigers. Laken Dye was 4-for-4 at the free throw line and added 12 points. Dye and Kailey Sarver were honored in a pregame senior night ceremony.
Princeton (8-4) trailed by 10 points early in the third quarter, but outscored the Generals 19-5 the rest of the period.
The Tigers took the lead for good when Dye stole the ball and dished an assist to Lauren Parish for a 42-41 lead.
Meghan Taylor topped Winfield’s scoring with 14 points.
The Princeton junior varsity completed an undefeated season (8-0) to open the evening’s action.
The Tigers girls varsity begins sectional play on Tuesday at Greenbrier East.
At Coach Ralph Ball Court
WINFIELD (n.a.)
Lopez 2 2-4 7, Johnson 1 0-0 2, Sayre 2 7-7 11, Taylor 4 4-6 14, Oglesby 5 2-5 12, Schilling 2 1-4 5. Totals 16 16-26 51.
PRINCETON (8-4)
Conner 1 0-0 2, Stull 2 1-4 5, Bane 1 2-2 4, Southers 2 1-3 5, Parish 4 3-4 11, Mullens 0 1-2 1, Sarver 0 1-2 1, Dye 4 4-4 12, Boggess 6 2-7 16, Porterfield 0 0-2 0. Totals 20 15-30 58.
3-point goals: W 3 (Taylor 2, Lopez 1); P 3 (Boggess 3). Total fouls: W 18, P 20. Fouled out: Schilling.
MCA 55, Cross Lanes 23
SUMMERSVILLE — The Mercer Christian Academy girls basketball team defeated Cross Lanes Christian School 55-23 in consolation game of the WVCAT tournament at Summersville Convention Center, on Saturday.
Kayley Trump scored 19 points for the Lady Cavaliers, who finished third in the tournament. Abbie Keaton scored 13 points.
Madison Parsons scored six points to lead the Warriors.
The MCA high school girls play in the semifinals of the WVCEA tournament on Tuesday at the MCA high school campus. They are set to face Lewisburg Baptist Academy at 5 p.m.
— Tom Bone contributed to this report.
