BRUSHFORK — Defense was the word when the Princeton girls got into a tooth-and-nail basketball battle with county rival Bluefield at the Brushfork Armory, on Monday night.
Sadie Boggess scored 14 points to lead the Tigers (2-0), who held on for a 37-33 victory over the homestanding Lady Beavers.
Laken Dye led Princeton on the glass with 10 rebounds. Kylie Conner added nine pointsand five steals while Boggess had five steals of her own.
Cara Brown scored 14 points to pace Bluefield, which is slated to face Wyoming East in a 1 p.m. game at home on Saturday.
Princeton plays Woodrow Wilson on Thursday at home.
Princeton 37, Bluefield 33
PRINCETON (2-0)
Sadie Boggess 14, Kylie Conner 9, Lauren Parrish 5, Kalyn Davis 4, Reagan Southers 3, Laken Dye 2.
BLUEFIELD (0-3)
Cara Brown 14, Beyonka Lee 7, Jumaria Jones 4, Erica Poe 3, Nyasia Nanley 2, Iysha Williams 2, Adrienne Brown 1/
Princeton............8 10 8 11 — 37
Bluefield............13 3 3 14 — 33
3-poin fola: Blue (Brown 2), (Southers, Boggess, Conners),
MCA 59, Victory Baptist 22
PRINCETON — Kayley Trump scored 16 points and pulled down 11 rebounds the Mercer Christian Academy girls rolled to a convincing win over visiting Victory Baptist Academy on the MCA campus.
Kirsten Trump added 10 points with three assists and three rebounds. Karis Trump added 10 points. Abbie Keaton added eight points.
Evie Dillon led the Saints with 12 points.
Mercer Christian (3-1) returns to action on Friday at Greater Beckley Christian.
James Monroe 51,
Richwood 30
LINDSIDE — Akayla Hughes fired up 12 points and had three steals to lead the Lady Mavericks to a victory over the visiting Lady Jacks.
Lilly Jackson scored 11 points for James Monroe (2-0). Emily Bailey added eight points.
Kiara Smith scored 11 points to pace Richwood.
The James Monroe girls travel to Greenbrier East today.
BOYS GAMES
WELCH — Six different players hit at least one 3-point goal apiece and the Mount View boys basketball team picked up its first victory of the 2021 spring season, outgunning visiting Van 61-29 at home on Monday night.
Tony Bailey fired up 14 points to lead the Golden Knights (1-1) hitting one trey along the way.
Jason Haggerty, Brendan Rotenberry, Jonathan Huff and Jahari Parsons each hit one from outside the arc for Mount View.
TJ Bell added 10 points.
Brady Green scored 13 points to lead the Bulldogs.
Mount View plays Shady Spring at home on Wednesday, taking on Bluefield at the Brushfork Armory on Friday.
Mount View 61, Van 29
VAN (0-2)
Brady Green 13, Kalen Boothe 6, Shawn Boothe 4, Byron Stewart 3, Braden Rowe 3.
MOUNT VIEW (1-1)
Tony Bailey 14, Ryan Long 10, TJ Bell 10, Brendan Rotenberry 9, Jahari Parsons 5, Chris Jackson 4, Jonathan Huff 3, Jason Haggerty 3, Jalen Hall 2, Khiamani Vineyard 2.
Van.............4 2 12 11 — 29
Mount View.......17 16 16 12 — 61
3-point goals: Van (Green, K.Boothe, Rowe), MV (Bailey, Haggerty, Rotenberry, Huff, Parsons, Long 2)
