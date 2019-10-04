Boys Soccer
PRINCETON — Peyton Brown had two goals and the Tigers avenged an earlier loss to Cross Lanes Christian in a 3-0 win at Everette K. Bailey Field, on Thursday.
Dorian Webster added a goal and an assist for Princeton (7-8-1).
Nick Whittington added an assist. Goalkeeper Cody Hall had four saves en route to the shutout, getting a lot of help from the Tigers back line.
Princeton plays at Huntington High School at 1 p.m. on Saturday .
Virginia High def. Richlands 3-0: RICHLANDS, Va. — Camden Jones hammered out 13 kills also coming up with five digs to lead Virginia High’s volleyball team to a 25-16, 25-13, 25-21 Southwest District win at Richlands High School, on Thursday night.
Dianna Spence had eight kills and three blocks for the league-leading Lady Bearcats. Hannah Knight distributed 33 assists and came up with 12 digs. Caitlin Hampton had six kills and 12 digs.
Kristen Hedrick had eight kills and a block to pace the Lady Tornado (7-3, 2-3). Carson Richardson sorted out 11 assists, coming up with eight digs, two kills and a block. Mac Osborne had three kills and three service ace and Katlynn Baldwin had 13 digs.
Richlands returns to action Tuesday at Tazewell in a Volley For the Cure match at Tazewell Middle School. Varsity starts at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.