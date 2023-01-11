PRINCETON — Princeton successfully protected its house from a familiar foe on Tuesday night.
Chase Hancock scored 18 points and the Tigers held off Mercer County rival Bluefield 79-67 at Ralph Ball Court, in Princeton.
Gavin Stover added 16 points for Princeton (9-2), which got 14 points from Nic Fleming and 14 from Chris Joyce.
Kamron Gore scored 20 points to lead the Beavers (5-2) while Caleb Fuller added 14 points.
Princeton will observe senior night during Friday’s home game with county rival PikeView and will travel to face South Charleston on Saturday.
Bluefield travels to Oak Hill on Friday and returns home on Saturday for a rematch with crosstown rival Graham.
Narrows 106
Craig County 38
NARROWS, Va. — Kolier Pruett had yet another double-double and the Green Wave collectively scored in triple digits in a lopsided Pioneer District victory over the visiting Rockets at William B. Patteson, Jr. Gymnasium.
Narrows (11-3) played at home for the first time since beating Eastern Montgomery 64-28 on Dec. 13.
Pruett led all scorers with 30 points, rounding up 14 rebounds. He distributed five assists.
Levi Smith added 16 points, Carter Holmes added 13 points and Reid Perdue scored 12.
Matthew Lucas put up 15 points to pace Craig County (2-7).
The Green Wave travels to Pearisburg tonight for a non-district tilt between county rivals at Giles.
PikeView 59
Summers County 46
HINTON — Nathan Riffe scored 25 point to lead the Panthers in
Braedon Harvey had 12 for PikeView.
Michael Judy scored 17 points to pace the Bobcats (4-5), also grabbing seven rebounds and collecting five steals while dealilng out three assists. He had 16 defected. Cruz Testerman was confined to seven points.
Summers County plays Wyoming East at home on Friday.
James Monroe 85 Greenbrier West 60
LINDSIDE — The Mavericks flirted with having three 20-point individual scorers in a victory over the visiting Cavaliers.
Josh Burks scored 22 points for James Monroe (8-2) while Collin Fox fired up 21 points and Eli Allen chimed in with 19 points.
West’s Brayden McClung led all scorers with 31 points, going 11-for-13 from the free throw line. Micheal Kanode added nine points
The Mavs travel to Tucker County on Friday.
Girls Games
River View 67
West Side 31
BRADSHAW — Krista Lester scored 17 points as the Lady Raiders took a a payback victory over the visiting Lady Renegades.
Haylie Payne and Katie Bailey had 12 points and double digit rebounds apiece for River View. Abigail Pruitt had 10 points and Katie Blankenship — who’d been missing with a chipped ankle for three games, added nine points.
Rylee Brown scored nine points to pace Westside. Kyndall Lusk — who hit six 3-pointers on her way to lighting up the Lady Raiders with 30 in the first meeting — was confined to 2 points.
River View (8-3) travels to James Monroe on Friday.
