PRINCETON — The Princeton High School boys basketball team brought home a Senior Night victory on Tuesday night, but it was a far more entertaining game than head coach Robb Williams wanted it to be.
Two Tigers seniors broke 20 points on the night and Princeton held off Oak Hill 65-58 at Ralph Ball Court in Princeton.
“It was a good game. A lot of back and forth. We couldn’t shoot well in the first half, to be honest. We shot very poorly and when you do that, you let people stay in the game,” said Williams.
Laylay Wilburn and Ethan combined for 47 of Princeton’s total points. Wilburn had a double-double, scoring 26 points with 10 rebounds. Ethan
Kris Joyce had 10 rebounds and Garret Goins had 12 boards.
Princeton (10-2) plays at Woodrow Wilson on Thursday.
Mount View 61, Montcalm 43: Tony Bailey scored 15 points and the Golden Knights unhorsed the Generals at Montcalm.
Justin Haggerty added 10 points for Mount View (8-4) and Kris Jackson added nine points.
Noah White scored 24 points to lead Montcalm. Keith Kosinar added 10 points.
Mount View plays James Monroe at home on Thursday.
River View 76, Van 60: Daniel Dobbs scored 35 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Raiders to a big Senior Night win over the visiting Bulldogs.
Peyton Hale added nine points for River View (10-5).
Kalen Booth had 19 points for Van. Sean Booth added 13 points.
River View plays at Sherman tonight.
High School Girls
MCA 49, Lewisburg Baptist 31: Kayley Trump scored 22 to points to lead the Lady Cavaliers past the Lady Lions in the semifinals of the WVCEA tournament, held on the MCA campus on Tuesday.
Abbie Keaton added eight points for MCA.
Maddy Bruce scored11 points to pace Lewisburg Baptist Academy.
MCA advances to play Elk Valley in the tournament finals, which will be played at Appalachian Bible College, on Saturday.
High School Baseball
Bluefield 5, Shady Spring 3: Kerry Collins struck out 10 and walked two over his victorious six-inning shift versus the Tigers, on Tuesday.
Carson Deeb went 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI for the Beavers (2-0). Hunter Harmon went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Tyler Lambert had an RBI single and Ryker Brown added an RBI.
Late Baseball
Bluefield 18, Wyoming East 0: Carson-Deeb pitched an abbreviated no-hitter as the Beavers baseball team hammered out 14 hits en route to dismantling Wyoming East in a mutual season opener.
Deeb (1-0) went 2-for-3 at the plate for Bluefield. Hunter Harmon went 4-for-4, Brandon Wiley went 2-for-4 and Gavin Lail went 2-for-2.
Late Football
Thomas Walker 30, Hurley 16: A 95-yard kickoff return for a score by Kevin Looney in the first half was a highlight for the Rebels in their plus-one contest with the Pioneers.
John Matt Justus also added a 3-yard scoring run for Hurley and scored a pair of 2-point conversion runs.
Cross-Country Correction
In Sunday’s story regarding the Graham girls cross country team’s district championship, the 9th place was incorrectly referred to as Carrie Murphy. The correct name is Kara Murphy.
Middle School
Boys Basketball
MCA 73, Pipestem Christian 27: MJ Patton scored 27 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds for MCA. Duke Testerman scored 20 points. Eli Patton had 10 points and six assists and Gage Thompson had eight points and 19 rebounds. Silas Mattox scored 22 points to pace Pipestem. MCA plays Victory Baptist in Friday’s tournament finals at 7 p.m. at Appalachian Bible College.
