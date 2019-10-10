GARDNER — Just before the PikeView boys soccer team’s home field showdown with Pocahontas County, school officials held a ceremony recognizing the Panthers’ recently-resurfaced Bermuda grass soccer pitch.
Roughly an hour after the kickoff, the visiting Warriors made themselves feel right at home on it.
Pocahontas County rolled to a 5-3 win over the Panthers in an out of section matchup at PikeView High School, on Tuesday.
The match was tied 2-2 at the half, but after intermission the flow of the game got away from the Panthers, who were outscored 3-1 over the final 40 minutes of play.
Volleyball
River View def. Man 2-1, def Logan 2-0: The Raiders volleyball team beat Man 25-15, 23-25, 25-19 win over the Lady Hillbillies, then beat the Wildcats 25-9, 25-18 in a tri-match held at Man.
Kristen Calhoun had six kills versus Man, Jenna Atwell and Sheridan Calhoun had four service aces apiece. Sierra Garlic had five assists and Chloe Mitchem, Amber Crabtree and Emilea Justice had four digs apiece.
Against Logan, Kristen Calhoun had six kills and six aces, Sheridan Calhoun had six kills and four ace, Sierra Garlic had seven assists and Emily Justice had four digs.
River View (17-5) plays at Bradshaw on Tuesday in a tri-match with Hurley and Oak Hill.
PikeView def. James Monroe 3-1: Laken McKinney had 14 kills and six blocks to lead the Lady Panthers to a 18-25, 25-14, 25-18, 25-22 win over the Mavericks at Lindside.
Olivia Boggess had eight kills and four blocks. Hope Craft had eight kills and two blocks.
Jade Hampton hammered out eight kills and Anyah Brown lofted 30 assists and had two kills.
PikeView plays a tri-match with Shady Spring and Liberty-Raleigh at home on Tuesday.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.