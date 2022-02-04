PRINCETON — Princeton head girls basketball coach Matt Smith wasn’t crazy about getting beaten by county rival PikeView twice in one week.
At least the second meeting showed him that his team was moving in a better direction.
Hannah Perdue scored 17 points and the Lady Panthers collected 47-46 overtime victory over the Lady Tigers at Ralph Ball Court in Princeton, on Friday night.
The Tigers dropped a 54-36 loss at Gardner on Monday night.
“Tonight… it was much, much better. We actually played with some effort tonight and showed a little unity. We’ve been lacking effort the past six games, but tonight we brought effort that we hadn’t been bringing lately. I can’t be upset with them,” said Smith.
Anyah Brown and Riley Meadows added 10 points apiece for PikeView (8-5).
Sadie Boggess scored 10 points to pace Princeton (10-5). Kalyn Davis and Autumn Bane added nine points apiece.
The Lady Tigers head to Summers County on Tuesday night.
Richlands 43
Tazewell 25
TAZEWELL — Rachael Rife scored nine points and grabbed nine rebounds and the Lady Blue Tornado picked up a Southwest District girls basketball win over the Lady Bulldogs at Tazewell Middle School.
Addy Lane Queen had eight points, six rebounds for Richlands (11-7, 4-2 SWD). Jaylyn Altizer scored six points with six rebounds and two steals, Arin Rife scored six points with nine rebounds and Erica Lamie chipped in six points.
Boys Game
Wyoming East 62
Bluefield 59
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS — Tanner Whitten scored 25 points and the Warriors ambushed the Beavers in Friday night’s Battle for the Springhouse nightcap at The Greenbrier resort.
Garrett Mitchell added 13 points for Wyoming East while Chandler Johnson and Cole Lambert chipped in 10 points apiece.
Caleb Fuller poured in 25 points for Bluefield while RJ Hairston scored 14 of his 16 total points in the first half. Chance Johnson chimed in with 12 points.
