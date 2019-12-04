GARDNER — Shiloh Bailey scored 21 points and grabbed 28 rebounds and the PikeView girls basketball team opened their season with an 89-51 win over visiting Tazewell on Tuesday night.
Bailey also had four blocked shots for the Lady Panthers (1-0), who got 24 points, 14 rebounds, two steals, two blocks and an assist from Laken McKinney.
Olivia Boggess had eight rebounds, two steals and three assists. Hope Craft scored 11 points, also grabbing eight rebounds, handing out three assists and getting two steals. Makenzee Shrewsbury had five points, five rebounds three steals, three assists and three blocks and Anyah Brown had six rebounds.
Lexi Herald scored 18 points to pace the Lady Bulldogs (0-1).
PikeView returns to action against Woodrow Wilson at PikeView on Thursday. Varsity tip-off around 7 p.m.
At PikeView High School
TAZEWELL (0-1)
Taylor Ray 8, Lexi Herald 18, Johanna Mabry 2, Brooke Rowe 9, Ashleigh Rasnick 0, Alivia Nolley 4, Malloie Whittaker 2, Rae White 2, Michaela Thomas 6.
PIKEVIEW (1-0)
Olivia Boggess 6, Hope Craft 11, Hannah Perdue 16, Tori Coburn 6, Shiloh Bailey 21, Laken McKinney 24, Makenzee Shrewsbury 5.
Tazewell...............8 16 15 12 — 51
PikeView..............34 22 17 16 — 89
3-point goals: Tazewell 5 (Ray, Herald 3, Rowe) Pike View (Perdue, Coburn, Shrewsbury).
George Wythe 86, Graham 28: Drea Betts fired up 20 points at the Lady Maroons opened up in a big way in a mutual season opener at Graham Middle School.
McKenzie Tate scored 13 points for George Wythe (1-0) and Makenzie Ingo added 12. Ingo scored 12 points for George Wythe (1-0).
Stella Gunter scored nine points to pace the G-Girls (0-1).
Graham plays at James Monroe on Friday. Varsity tip off is around 7 p.m.
GEORGE WYTHE (1-0)
Paeton Phillips 14, Makenzie Ingo 12, Meleah Kirtner 4, Drea Betts 20, McKenzie Tate 13, Autumn Guthrie 8, Haley Patel 4, Marie Malazolti 4, Kalee Lefler 7.
GRAHAM (0-1)
Mallory Brown 1, Stella Gunter 9, Julia Day 3, Sydney Lester 2, Kelsey Wheeler 6, Kassidy Austin 2, Shayla Short 5.
George Wythe........16 27 34 9 — 86
Graham....................7 9 10 2 — 28
3- point goals: George Wythe (P. Phillips 2, M Ingo, M. Tate, Patel), Graham (Short).
Giles 87, Christiansburg 31: Carson Reed fired up 31 points and Gracie Merrix went off for 21 points and the Lady Spartans opened their 2019-20 campaign by lighting up the visiting Blue Demons.
Hanna Santolla added 12 points for Giles, which travels to Christiansburg for the rematch on Friday.
Hanna Altizer led Christiansburg with 15 points and Molly Close scored 10.
Giles plays as Christiansburg on Friday.
CHRISTIANSBURG (0-1)
Horne 2, Molly Close 10, Hanna Altizer 15, Wilburn 3, Banks 1
GILES (1-0)
Carson Reed 31, B. Reed 2, Flinchum 4, Ashlynn Mitcham 10, Hanna Santolla 12, Janney 7, Gracie Merrix 21.
Christiansburg.......5 10 5 11 — 31
Giles....................22 21 26 18 — 87
3-point goals: Giles 5 (C. Reed 3, Santolla 2). Christiansburg 3 (Close, Altizer 2).
Richlands 63, J.I. Burton 36: The Blue Tornado used a balanced scoring attack to beat the Black Raiders Tuesday night for their first win of the season.
Four different players scored at least nine points for Richlands (1-0) with Denissa Ball scoring a team-high 14 points along with nine rebounds. Fellow post player Ginger Short contributed 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds while Gillian Guerriero scored nine points.
Point guard Lauren Earls filled up the stat sheet with 13 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals for the Blue Tornado.
J.I. Burton (0-1) was lead by Kailee Jenkins who scored 22 points.
Richlands hosts Twin Valley Monday in a game that was rescheduled due to snow while J.I. Burton plays Battle next week.
Midland Trail 70, Mercer Christian Academy 40: MCA was unable to stop the Midland Trail offense Tuesday night in as it looks to find its first win of the season.
Kailey Trump lead Mercer Christian (0-2) with 14 points while Abbie Keaton chipped in 10 points. Alei Harvey grabbed eight rebounds for the Lady Cavaliers.
Midland Trail was led by 21 points by Emily Dickerson with 21 points and had four scorers in double-digits.
Mercer Christian heads on the road looking for its first win against Newlife Christian Friday.
Boys Basketball
Bland County 70, Eastern Montgomery 35: Dillon Havens scored 22 points and the Bears blasted Eastern Montgomery at Rocky Gap, Va. to tip off their season.
Drew Hoge added 10 points for Bland County (1-0).
Adam Buchanan scored nine points to lead East Mont.
Bland County plays Rural Retreat at home on Friday. The first game of the quad tips off at 4:30 p.m.
At Bland County High School
EASTERN MONTGOMERY
Price 3, G. Ford 5, A Ford 8, Tyree 3, Buchanan 9, Shepard 5.
BLAND COUNTY (1-0)
Coleman 2, Payne 7, Dillon Havens 22, T. Hardin 9, Russo 2, Parker 3, Compton 2, Drew Hoge 10, Hankins 4, Buchanan 2, C. Hardin 4.
E Montgomery........5 10 7 13 — 35
Bland County.........14 19 18 19 — 70
3-point goals: EM Price, A Ford, G Ford, Buchanan; Bland County 3 (Payne, T. Hardin, Parker).
