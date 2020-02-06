GARDNER — A strong second half propelled the PikeView High School boys basketball team to a 63-47 win over visiting Summers County in a non-regional pairing in Gardner on Wednesday night.
The Panthers were trailing 25-29 at the half but came out of the break with a 25-3 run that turned the tables for keeps.
Kobey Taylor-Williams led PikeView (5-11) with 14 points, six rebounds and three steals. Ryan Pennington came off the bench with 14 points, including four 3-pointers. Freshman Cameron Ellis added 11 second half points to feed the surge.
Dawson Ratliff scored 17 points to pace the Bobcats. Hunter Thomas added nine points.
PikeView returns to action against James Monroe at home on Friday. It will be Senior Night.
Mount View 74, Tazewell 55: A balanced scoring effort from its sophomore trio carried the Golden Knights past the Bulldogs in an interstate road game.
Brandon Rotenberry scored 18 to pace Mount View (7-10), which led by 11 points at the half. Malaki Bishop fired up 17 points and Tony Bailey put up 12 points.
Josiah Jordan scored 24 points to pace the Bulldogs, going 12-for-18 from the free throw line. Ethan Mills added 11 and Jacob Witt had 13.
Mount View returns to action Tuesday at Summers County.
Covington 66, Narrows 55: Narrows could not overcome a seven-point deficit at the end of the first quarter in a Pioneer District loss to Covington.
Covington went out to a 13-6 lead at the end of the first and Narrows cut it to three at the half but the Lady Cougars kept it up in the second half.
Narrows 94-12, 3-5 Pioneer) was led by 17 points from Audrey Riddle and nine for Sara Lawrence.
Elaishaja Helton led Covington with 19 points.
Narrows continues a stretch of seven games in eight days today with a game at Bland County.
