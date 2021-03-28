FAIRLEA — William Gabbert scored 29 points to lead the Greenbrier East boys to a 54-38 win over visiting PikeView in high school basketball action, on Saturday.
Monquelle Davis added nine for the Spartans.
Jake Coalson and Dylan Blake scored 10 points apiece for the Panthers (2-8). Coalson had six rebound and Blake had five.
PikeView faces Greenbrier East again at home on Monday.
Girls Basketball
Princeton 39, Summers County 30: Lauren Parris scored 13 points to pace the Lady Tigers past the Lady Bobcats. Sadie Boggess added seven points.
Riley Richmond scored 13 points to pace Summers County. Gavin Pivont was held to seven points by the Lady Tigers.
Late Girls Basketball
Tug Valley 57, River View 45: With Chloe Mitchem and Haylie Payne both still sitting out, the Panthers managed to collect a win over River View at Bradshaw, on Friday.
Kelly Baisden led Tug with 24 points.
Trista Lester scored 15 to lead River View. Ali Morgan added 12.
Middle School
Boys Basketball
MCA 42, Beth Haven 18: Gage Thompson had 12 points, 13 rebounds to lead the Cavaliers on Saturday. Duke Testerman scored 10 points and MJ Patton had 10 points and eight steals. MCA plays at home Thursday vs. Greater Beckley Christian.
