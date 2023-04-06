GARDNER — PikeView’s baseball team exploded for seven runs in the third inning, riding that momentum to a 13-3 win over visiting Wyoming East in a six-inning affair at Gardner, on Wednesday.
A mixed day on the mound by pitcher Samuel Lyle helped the Panthers to get the job done on five hits, while also capitalizing on four Warriors errors.
Lyle went the distance, striking out nine while walking seven. He allowed five hits. He helped his own cause by hitting a triple and collecting three RBIs.
Drew Damewood went 2-for-2 with two RBIs for PikeView while Zachary Rose went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Peyton Greer had a double and an RBI.
Jacob Howard livened things up for Wyoming East with a two-run homer in the third frame. Zach Hunt had a pair of doubles and an RBI.
PikeView travels to Bluefield today. Wyoming East plays at Princeton on Friday.
Softball
Bluefield 12, Grundy 2
Bluefield 10, Grundy 1
BLUEFIELD — The Lady Beavers achieved their 10th win of the season after sweeping visiting Grundy in an interstate twinbill.
Bluefield defeated the Lady Golden Wave 12-2 in the opening game, with Izzy Smith striking out five while allowing two runs to score on two hits.
Abby Richardson went 2-for-2 that game, while Sophie Hall went 2-for-2 with two RBIs 2, and Cara Brown went 3-for-3 with three RBIs. Smith went 2-for-3.
Brown collected the win in the circle for the Lady Beavers in the 10-1 nightcap. She scattered six hits and struck out three.
Grace Richardson went 2-for-3 at bat for Bluefield, Taylor Mabry went 2-for-3 and Abby Richardson and Maddy Lawson both went 2-for-3 with three RBIs apiece.
Bluefield (10-3) plays at Princeton today.
Capital 8, Princeton 3
CHARLESTON — Nadia Davis went 3-for-4 with an RBI and the homestanding Cougars held off the visiting Lady Tigers.
Allison Webb hit a pair of doubles and drove in a run for Capital, while Maggie Rose added a double and an RBI and Kaylee Cavinder had a hit and two RBIs for the Cougars who rapped out 11 hits on the day versus Princeton pitcher Emma Johnson. Reagan Clendenin had a hit, a stolen base and two RBIs.
Johnson, who struck out five and walked one, had a hit and two RBIs for Princeton. Riley Riggs had a single and an RBI.
The Lady Tigers play Bluefield at home today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.