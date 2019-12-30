PRINCETON — Lauren Parish erupted for 15 points, seven rebounds and six steals to lead the Princeton Senior High girls basketball team to a 53-27 win over visiting Bland County at Ralph Ball Court, on Monday night.
Tigers head coach Tracy Raban said a big night from Parish was a likelihood that finally came to fruition.
“We knew it was there. We’ve been waiting for it to come for two years now. She’s finally starting to fit in with the team chemistry and her confidence was a big thing. I think she’s finally getting comfortable with herself,” said Raban.
Princeton had the defensive heat turned up full blast as it roared out to a 16-4 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.
“I think as a team we finally came together on the defensive end of the floor. We lack height, but we’re quick. So we started being very aggressive on the defensive end of the floor and extended that to three-quarters and full court,” said Raban, whose team collected 22 steals.
“Between the River View game and tonight, our defense has really started to click, leading to easy baskets for us. I think that was the key for us as a team tonight ... believing in ourselves on the defensive end of the floor.”
Veteran Taylor Scott scored 12 points for the Tigers (4-4) and Sadie Boggess had seven rebounds and eight steals to go along with five points. Laken Dye also scored five.
Cindy Stowers scored 10 points to pace the Lady Bears.
Princeton travels to Lindside to face James Monroe on Friday, tipping off with the Mavericks following the conclusion of the 5:30 p.m. junior varsity game.
At Ralph Ball Court
BLAND COUNTY
Cindy Stowers 10, Emma Townley 2, Randi Dillow 7, Kayla Mutter 2, Katelyn Hall 2, Brooke Sanders 2, McKenzie Tindall 2
PRINCETON (4-4)
Taylor Scott 12, Reagan Southers 4, Lauren Parish 15, Isabella Mullins 4, Kailey Sarver 2, Laken Dye 5, Sadie Boggess 5, Kylie Conner 2, Kiara Porterfield 4.
Bland County...........4 11 6 6 — 27
Princeton................16 18 11 8 — 53
3-point goals: Bland County (Stowers 2, Dillow), Princeton (Scott 2).
Patrick Henry 63, Twin Valley 46: Natalie Strait hit six 3-pointers to lead the Rebels past the Lady Panthers at Pilgrim’s Knob in the second game between the two teams in four days.
Breanna Yarber scored 16 points for Patrick Henry.
Haylee Moore scored 15 points to pace Twin Valley.
Westside 49, Bluefield 36: Riana Kenneda scored 18 points and Leslie Bailey added 16 as Westside remained undefeated with a 49-36 victory over Bluefield at Clear Fork.
Kenneda and Bailey each hit four 3-pointers. Mikayla Morgan dished out six assists and Lauren Thomas grabbed seven rebounds.
Bluefield got a game-high 22 points from Jaisah Smith.
The Lady Renegades (6-0) will take on Woodrow Wilson Thursday at 11:45 a.m. on the first day of the NRCTC Invitational. Bluefield will go to Westside next Tuesday, Jan. 7.
Boys Games
Patrick Henry 46, Twin Valley 33: Dakota Rector poured in 27 points to lead the Rebels past the home standing Panthers.
The visitors from Glade Spring trailed 10-8 headed into the second quarter but outscored Twin Valley 17-6 en route to the break to seize the lead for keeps.
Trevor McGlothlin led Twin Valley with nine points.
Princeton 46, Oak Hill 43: Ethan Parsons scored 13 points to lead Princeton to a tight 46-43 win at Oak Hill.
Jason Manns scored 15 and Jacob Perdue 14 for the Red Devils (1-3).
Both teams will next play in the NRCTC Invitational. Oak Hill will take on James Monroe Thursday at 3:15 p.m., while Princeton (6-2) will play Nicholas County Friday at 4:15 p.m.
PRINCETON (6-2)
Grant Cochran 3, Jonathan Wellman 7, Peyton Brown 7, Ethan Parsons 13, Brady Martin 5, Brayden Quesenberry 5, Delathan Wilborn 3, Ben Broyles 3.
OAK HILL (1-3)
Jacob Perdue 14, Jason Manns 15, Brandon Wisen 3, Hunter Rinehart 3, Sam Crist 1, Cade Maynor 5, Darian McDowell 2.
Princeton......9 19 9 9 — 46
Oak Hill......13 13 5 12 — 43
Three-point goals: P: 5 (Wellman, Brown, Martin, Quesenberry, Broyles); OH: 8 (Perdue 4, Manns 2, Rinehart, Maynor). Fouled out: P: Parsons.
