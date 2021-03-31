GARDNER — Ethan Vargo-Thomas scored 17 of his 21 points in the second half and Oak Hill picked up a 59-48 road victory at PikeView on Tuesday night.
Jacob Perdue added 17 points, including four 3-pointers, for the Red Devils.
Dylan Blake led Pike View with 20 points and Kobey Taylor -Williams added 18 points, six rebounds and four assists. He hit a trio of treys.
PikeView plays Nicholas County at home tonight in a varsity only boys-girls doubleheader. The girls start at 5:30 p.m. and the boys begin at 7:30 p.m.
Girls Varsity Games
MCA 72, Independence 42: Kayley Trump scored 25 points to lead the Lady Cavaliers past the Lady Patriots at Sophia.
Abby Keaton scored 15 points for MCA (10-5).
Emily Suddreth scored 15 points to pace Independence.
The Cavaliers plays Lewisburg Baptist Academy at home on Friday. Game starts at 4:30 p.m.
River View 70, Mount View 29: Chloe Mitchem, Haylie Payne and Ali Morgan scored 12 points apiece and the Lady Raiders rolled pasts the Lady Golden Knights in a battle of McDowell rivals at Bradshaw.
Trista Lester added 10 points for River View (10-2) and Abigail Pruitt added eight points.
Polly Cannaday scored 16 points to pace Mount View.
The Raiders travel to Montcalm on Thursday for a varsity-only girls and boys doubleheader. Girls game starts at 6 p.m.
Varsity Golf
Graham golf wins: The Graham golf team beat Marion 168-184 for the match title in a 9-hole Southwest District golf tournament held at Tazewell Country Club in Pounding Mill, on Tuesday. Brayden Surface shot a 40, Alex Ramsey shot a 41, Ben Morgan shot a 42 and Abby Peterson turned in a 45 for the G-Golfers. Richlands’ Caleigh Street shot a 34 for the lowest score of the day.
Middle School
Boys Basketball
PikeView 43, Glenwood 28: Austin Bennett led PikeView with 14 points. Drew Damewood added 11 points. Chance Watkins scored 14 to pace the Wildcats. Bradley Mosser added six points. Glenwood plays at Montcalm tonight.
